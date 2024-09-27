5 animals that never grow old

In fact, there are certain species that can live for an extremely long time and show little or no signs of ageing. This means their bodies don’t break down in the same way as ours, and they can live for hundreds of years or even forever under the right conditions!

These fascinating creatures are called “biologically immortal,” which means they don’t age the way we expect most animals to. While they can still die from injury or disease, they don’t seem to have a natural ageing process.

Let’s look at five of these amazing animals that never grow old.

1. The immortal jellyfish

Pulse Nigeria

The immortal jellyfish is one of the most incredible creatures on the planet. As its name suggests, this tiny jellyfish has the ability to reverse its ageing process. When it becomes old or injured, the jellyfish can revert back to its juvenile form, essentially starting its life over again. This cycle can continue indefinitely, making the immortal jellyfish biologically immortal. However, it can still die from disease or being eaten by predators, but ageing itself won’t kill this creature.

2. The hydra

Pulse Nigeria

The hydra is a small, freshwater organism that also shows no signs of ageing. It’s made up of regenerative cells, meaning it can continuously renew itself, allowing it to live indefinitely. Scientists believe that hydras don’t age because they can constantly replace their cells, avoiding the deterioration that typically comes with old age. As long as the hydra has a healthy environment and avoids harm, it could potentially live forever.

3. The lobster

Pulse Nigeria

Lobsters are known for their longevity and unusual way of growing. Unlike most animals, lobsters don’t stop growing as they age. In fact, they continue to get bigger throughout their lives. What’s even more fascinating is that lobsters produce a special enzyme called telomerase, which repairs their cells and slows down the ageing process. Because of this, lobsters don’t show the typical signs of ageing and can live for over 100 years if they avoid being caught or falling ill.

4. The Greenland shark

NOAA

Greenland sharks are some of the longest-living vertebrates on Earth. These massive creatures can live for hundreds of years, with some estimates suggesting they can live over 400 years! What’s unique about the Greenland shark is that it grows incredibly slowly, gaining only about one centimetre per year. Because of their slow growth and long lifespan, they experience very little ageing throughout their lives.

5. The planarian flatworm

Pulse Nigeria

Planarian flatworms are famous for their ability to regenerate almost any part of their body. If a planarian is cut in half, both halves will regrow into two new flatworms. This incredible regenerative ability is powered by stem cells that can divide indefinitely, allowing the flatworm to continuously renew its body. As a result, planarian flatworms are considered biologically immortal, with no signs of ageing as long as they avoid harm.