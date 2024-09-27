ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 animals that never grow old

Anna Ajayi

These animals have adaptations that allow them to live long, endless lives.

Some animals never grow old [YouTube]
Some animals never grow old [YouTube]

We all know that ageing is a natural part of life. Humans, like most living creatures, get older over time, and as we age, our bodies begin to slow down. But did you know that some animals don’t grow old like we do?

Recommended articles

In fact, there are certain species that can live for an extremely long time and show little or no signs of ageing. This means their bodies don’t break down in the same way as ours, and they can live for hundreds of years or even forever under the right conditions!

These fascinating creatures are called “biologically immortal,” which means they don’t age the way we expect most animals to. While they can still die from injury or disease, they don’t seem to have a natural ageing process.

Let’s look at five of these amazing animals that never grow old.

ADVERTISEMENT
This graceful creature is called the immotal jellyfish [Facebook]
This graceful creature is called the immotal jellyfish [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

The immortal jellyfish is one of the most incredible creatures on the planet. As its name suggests, this tiny jellyfish has the ability to reverse its ageing process. When it becomes old or injured, the jellyfish can revert back to its juvenile form, essentially starting its life over again. This cycle can continue indefinitely, making the immortal jellyfish biologically immortal. However, it can still die from disease or being eaten by predators, but ageing itself won’t kill this creature.

RELATED: The science behind jellyfish being the only immortal animal to exist

ADVERTISEMENT
The hydra [QB3BerkeleyUniversity]
The hydra [QB3BerkeleyUniversity] Pulse Nigeria

The hydra is a small, freshwater organism that also shows no signs of ageing. It’s made up of regenerative cells, meaning it can continuously renew itself, allowing it to live indefinitely. Scientists believe that hydras don’t age because they can constantly replace their cells, avoiding the deterioration that typically comes with old age. As long as the hydra has a healthy environment and avoids harm, it could potentially live forever.

The lobster [UniversityofMaine]
The lobster [UniversityofMaine] Pulse Nigeria

Lobsters are known for their longevity and unusual way of growing. Unlike most animals, lobsters don’t stop growing as they age. In fact, they continue to get bigger throughout their lives. What’s even more fascinating is that lobsters produce a special enzyme called telomerase, which repairs their cells and slows down the ageing process. Because of this, lobsters don’t show the typical signs of ageing and can live for over 100 years if they avoid being caught or falling ill.

ADVERTISEMENT
Greenland shark [NOAA]
Greenland shark [NOAA] NOAA

Greenland sharks are some of the longest-living vertebrates on Earth. These massive creatures can live for hundreds of years, with some estimates suggesting they can live over 400 years! What’s unique about the Greenland shark is that it grows incredibly slowly, gaining only about one centimetre per year. Because of their slow growth and long lifespan, they experience very little ageing throughout their lives.

The planarian flatworm [Wikipedia]
The planarian flatworm [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Planarian flatworms are famous for their ability to regenerate almost any part of their body. If a planarian is cut in half, both halves will regrow into two new flatworms. This incredible regenerative ability is powered by stem cells that can divide indefinitely, allowing the flatworm to continuously renew its body. As a result, planarian flatworms are considered biologically immortal, with no signs of ageing as long as they avoid harm.

ALSO READ: 10 extraordinary animals with real 'superpowers'

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The side effects of drinking soda during menstruation

The side effects of drinking soda during menstruation

5 animals that never grow old

5 animals that never grow old

5 historical travel destinations you can add to your bucket list

5 historical travel destinations you can add to your bucket list

Top 5 Nigerian skincare brands you should know about

Top 5 Nigerian skincare brands you should know about

Yobe photographer captures 897 pictures in 60 minutes to break Guinness World Record

Yobe photographer captures 897 pictures in 60 minutes to break Guinness World Record

5 interesting facts about Mount Everest

5 interesting facts about Mount Everest

The interesting story behind the word 'boycott'

The interesting story behind the word 'boycott'

5 common laundry mistakes that are ruining your clothes

5 common laundry mistakes that are ruining your clothes

5 signs you may be a workaholic

5 signs you may be a workaholic

Confidently chic: 5 styling tips for women who aren’t hourglass-shaped

Confidently chic: 5 styling tips for women who aren’t hourglass-shaped

Myth or fact: An apple a day keeps the doctor away

Myth or fact: An apple a day keeps the doctor away

5 things you wouldn’t believe are contagious

5 things you wouldn’t believe are contagious

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

No make-up look (Youtube - Iamdodos)

5 Beauty trends taking over Nigeria in 2024

Press Play Benin City: Catch up on the action from the #PressPlayConcert

Press Play Benin City: Catch up on the action from the #PressPlayConcert

It's easy to own a gun in these countries [InsiderMonkey]

5 countries where it's easiest to own a gun

Lime water has numerous health benefits [TheWhistlerNewspaper]

5 amazing health benefits of lime water