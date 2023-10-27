ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The science behind jellyfish being the only immortal animal to exist

Anna Ajayi

Jellyfish, one of the most beautiful and fascinating creatures on Earth, can live forever.

This graceful creature is called the immotal jellyfish [NatGeo]
This graceful creature is called the immotal jellyfish [NatGeo]

Recommended articles

The science behind this is absolutely mind-blowing.

Jellyfish belong to a group of animals called Cnidarians, and one particular species, Turritopsis dohrnii, dubbed the 'immortal jellyfish,' is the primary focus of this natural wonder. This tiny, transparent jellyfish, native to the Mediterranean, seems to have cracked the code of immortality. The secret to jellyfish immortality lies in their ability to transdifferentiate. Transdifferentiation is the process by which one type of cell can convert into another type of cell. In jellyfish, this process allows them to revert to their juvenile polyp stage after they have reached sexual maturity. This means that jellyfish can essentially rewind their life cycle and start over again. It's almost like a perpetual cycle of rebirth.

ADVERTISEMENT
The process of jellyfish transdifferentiation [TheBiologist]
The process of jellyfish transdifferentiation [TheBiologist] Pulse Nigeria

Scientists are still not sure how Turritopsis dohrnii is able to transdifferentiate, but they believe that it may have something to do with its unique set of genes or a very efficient repair system that allows them to repair damaged cells and tissues.

Scientists also believe it's related to environmental factors like temperature, nutrition, and stress. When conditions become unfavourable, the jellyfish undergo transdifferentiation as a survival mechanism.

Let's break it down further: most animals have a lifespan that is determined by how old their cells and organs get. Humans, for example, experience a gradual decline in cell function as they age, leading to old age and eventual death. But Turritopsis dohrnii defies this natural progression.

When environmental conditions become worse, these jellyfish retract their tentacles and sink to the ocean floor, attaching themselves to a hard surface. Once they are anchored, they begin to transform into a blob-like structure, losing their specialised cells. Then, they slowly transform into tiny, free-swimming polyps, which are the youngest stage of jellyfish development. These polyps can then develop into new jellyfish, restarting the life cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the Turritopsis dohrnii is called the 'immortal jellyfish,' they are not totally immortal. They can still fall sick, be eaten by predators, or other environmental hazards. Their ability to regenerate is just a strategy for surviving in their harsh world.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Do fruit flies use alcohol to cope with sexual rejection?

Do fruit flies use alcohol to cope with sexual rejection?

The Aghori tribe where people eat human corpses and drink from human skulls

The Aghori tribe where people eat human corpses and drink from human skulls

24/7 Shopping and Non-Stop Entertainment: The Lagos Shopping Festival here to rock Lasgidi

24/7 Shopping and Non-Stop Entertainment: The Lagos Shopping Festival here to rock Lasgidi

The science behind jellyfish being the only immortal animal to exist

The science behind jellyfish being the only immortal animal to exist

ChatGPT's guide on how to make your friend fall in love with you

ChatGPT's guide on how to make your friend fall in love with you

Why Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead, also called 'Dia de los Muertos'

Why Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead, also called 'Dia de los Muertos'

Why do you keep having s*x in your dreams? And what does it mean?

Why do you keep having s*x in your dreams? And what does it mean?

Pool and entertainment merge at Snooker Festival in Lagos this November

Pool and entertainment merge at Snooker Festival in Lagos this November

4 signs that prove it wasn't meant to be

4 signs that prove it wasn't meant to be

10 ways to overcome sibling rivalry

10 ways to overcome sibling rivalry

Chivita urges consumers to prioritise fruit juice consumption

Chivita urges consumers to prioritise fruit juice consumption

12 things you inherit from parents unknowingly

12 things you inherit from parents unknowingly

Pulse Sports

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Benefits of sleeping in separate rooms as a couple

5 benefits of sleeping in separate rooms as a couple

Plants that bring wealth and luck [Indiatimes]

5 plants believed to bring wealth and good luck

Breast flattening

Why mothers crush the breast lumps of their daughters

Jayden is far too common [istockphoto]

Parents should be stopped from naming male children Jayden, here’s why