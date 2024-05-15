ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

10 extraordinary animals with real 'superpowers'

Anna Ajayi

These are just a few examples of the amazing creatures of the animal kingdom.

Extraordinary animals with real superpowers [BBC]
Extraordinary animals with real superpowers [BBC]

We've all seen the majestic lions, the graceful elephants, and the cheetahs with their incredible speed. But what if we told you there are animals out there with abilities that put Marvel and DC to shame?

Recommended articles

From creatures with lightning-fast punches to those who can regenerate lost limbs, nature has produced some truly extraordinary adaptations.

These "superpowers" aren't just for show – they allow these animals to survive and thrive in some of the harshest environments on Earth.

Here are 10 of those extraordinary animals with real-life superpowers:

ADVERTISEMENT
Axolotl [DiscoverMagazine]
Axolotl [DiscoverMagazine] Pulse Nigeria

While humans might dream of regenerating a lost finger, the axolotl makes it look easy. These adorable salamanders, found in the canals of Mexico City, have the remarkable ability to regrow limbs, tails, and even parts of their heart and brain. Scientists are still trying to understand the secrets behind this incredible feat, but it holds great promise for future medical advancements. Imagine being able to heal yourself as efficiently as an axolotl – that's some serious regenerative power.

The mantis shrimp [NationalMarineSanct]
The mantis shrimp [NationalMarineSanct] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of shrimp with a punch, the mantis shrimp takes things to a whole new level. This brightly coloured crustacean throws lightning-fast punches with its specially adapted clubs. These punches can move at speeds exceeding 50 mph, generating enough force to shatter aquarium glass and even crack a crab's shell!

The tardigrade [Aquaridise]
The tardigrade [Aquaridise] Pulse Nigeria

Tardigrades, also known as water bears, are microscopic creatures. These eight-legged wonders can survive in some of the harshest environments on Earth, from the freezing cold of Antarctica to the scorching heat of deserts. They can even withstand the vacuum of space and intense radiation! Their secret? They can enter a state called cryptobiosis, where they basically dry out and put their life processes on hold. When conditions improve, they simply rehydrate and spring back to life – like tiny superheroes returning from a near-death experience.

ADVERTISEMENT
The electric eel [VocalMedia]
The electric eel [VocalMedia] Pulse Nigeria

Electric eels are not your average eels. These South American freshwater fish have special organs that generate electricity. They can discharge powerful jolts of electricity, strong enough to stun or even kill prey and predators alike.

The peregrine falcon [Facebook]
The peregrine falcon [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Move over cheetahs! The peregrine falcon holds the title of the fastest animal on Earth – but with a twist. These sleek birds can reach incredible speeds when diving, exceeding 200 mph! They use this high-speed descent to catch prey mid-air, making them the ultimate aerial hunters.

ADVERTISEMENT
The humpback whale [Prideofmaui]
The humpback whale [Prideofmaui] Pulse Nigeria

Humpback whales are not just magnificent giants of the ocean; they're also gifted vocalists. Their complex songs, filled with moans, groans, and whistles, can travel for hundreds of miles underwater. Scientists believe these songs play a role in communication, navigation, and mating rituals.

The cuttlefish [Joe'sGoneDiving]
The cuttlefish [Joe'sGoneDiving] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Cuttlefish are masters of camouflage. They have specialised skin cells that allow them to change colour and even texture in a blink of an eye! They can blend in with their surroundings to avoid predators or sneak up on unsuspecting prey. It's like having an invisibility cloak and a chameleon suit all rolled into one.

The mimic octopus [TheThreeP]
The mimic octopus [TheThreeP] Pulse Nigeria

The mimic octopus takes camouflage to a whole new level. This clever cephalopod can not only change its colour and pattern, but it can also mimic the shapes and movements of other animals! It can transform itself to look like a poisonous lionfish, a flatfish, or even a sea snake. Talk about the ultimate impressionist of the animal kingdom!

ADVERTISEMENT
The archerfish [SteveGettle]
The archerfish [SteveGettle] Pulse Nigeria

Archerfish are masters of precision. These skilled hunters can spit out jets of water to knock insects off plants and other overhanging surfaces. They can even account for the refraction of light in water, ensuring their "shots" hit the target every time. It's like having a built-in water gun with laser targeting.

ALSO READ: The 'penis snake' and 9 other weird animals you never knew existed

The naked mole rat [Wikipedia]
The naked mole rat [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Naked mole rats are fascinating creatures that live in underground colonies in Africa. These hairless rodents are known for their incredible resistance to pain. They can withstand high levels of acidity, something that would be excruciating for most animals. This allows them to thrive in the harsh conditions of their underground tunnels.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 depression triggers and how to manage them

7 depression triggers and how to manage them

Will there be anti-sex beds to stop horny athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics?

Will there be anti-sex beds to stop horny athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics?

Why is your sex drive so high? Here's all the possible reasons

Why is your sex drive so high? Here's all the possible reasons

10 extraordinary animals with real 'superpowers'

10 extraordinary animals with real 'superpowers'

You have probably never heard of the beach with the cleanest water in the world

You have probably never heard of the beach with the cleanest water in the world

What is the spiritual meaning of a bird singing over your head?

What is the spiritual meaning of a bird singing over your head?

The most poisonous fish in the world is also beautiful

The most poisonous fish in the world is also beautiful

7 signs that prove your boyfriend may not have good intentions for you

7 signs that prove your boyfriend may not have good intentions for you

'Everyone has a Chivita campaign' - An emotional connection

'Everyone has a Chivita campaign' - An emotional connection

Lack of sleep affects your life more than you think — here's what you need to fix

Lack of sleep affects your life more than you think — here's what you need to fix

9 early signs that your girlfriend might be a narcissist

9 early signs that your girlfriend might be a narcissist

The tribe where father spits on daughter for goodluck and prosperity

The tribe where father spits on daughter for goodluck and prosperity

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Struggles of parents of children with special needs

5 struggles of parents who have children with special needs

How to make bbq chicken wings [kitchenwings]

5 easy steps to make barbecue chicken wings better than restaurants

Common food allergies you may not know you have [Safefood]

7 common food allergies most people don't know they have

Kim Kardashians thin waist at the Met Gala [Vogue/Youtube]

The secret behind Kim Kardashian's extremely thin waist at the 2024 Met Gala