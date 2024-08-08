These extraordinary animals inhabit environments that allow them to thrive and grow old beyond our usual expectations.

Here are the top 10 oldest animals to have ever lived:

1. Greenland shark

The Greenland shark holds the record for being the longest-living vertebrate. These deep-sea dwellers have an estimated lifespan of up to 400 years. They grow very slowly, which is one reason they live so long. Living in the cold waters of the North Atlantic, these sharks are often seen as living time capsules, with some individuals being alive since the 1600s.

2. Ming the Clam

Ming the Clam, an ocean quahog, was discovered to be 507 years old when it was found off the coast of Iceland in 2006. This remarkable bivalve mollusc was named after the Ming Dynasty in China, which was in power when the clam was born. Ocean quahogs can live for centuries due to their slow metabolism and the cold, stable environments they inhabit.

3. Bowhead whale

With a lifespan that can exceed 200 years, the bowhead whale is the longest-living marine mammal. In addition to its longevity, the species is known for its namesake noggin, which contains the largest mouth of any creature in the animal kingdom.According to Medical Daily, a group of Iupiat in Alaska caught a bowhead whale in 2007 that had six ancient harpoons in its flesh. The harpoons dated to the late 1800s, suggesting the whale was about 211 years old at the time it died. Business Insider USA

Bowhead whales are known to live over 200 years, making them the longest-living mammals. These giants of the Arctic are not only notable for their age but also for their size and resilience. They can survive the harshest conditions of the Arctic Ocean, which contributes to their incredible lifespan.

4. Koi Fish

Koi fish, especially the famed Hanako, have been known to live well beyond 200 years. Hanako, a scarlet koi, lived to be 226 years old. These fish are often kept in serene, well-maintained environments, which likely contributes to their longevity.

5. Giant tortoise

Giant tortoises can live over 150 years. Jonathan, a tortoise who resides on the island of Saint Helena, is currently the oldest known living land animal at approximately 190 years old. The slow-paced lifestyle and vegetarian diet of giant tortoises are key factors in their long lifespans.

6. Tuataras

Tuataras, ancient reptiles native to New Zealand, can live over 100 years. These creatures have a slow growth rate and a low metabolic rate, which helps them achieve such impressive ages. Their lineage dates back to the age of the dinosaurs, making them true living fossils.

7. Rougheye rockfish

Rougheye rockfish are one of the longest-living fish species, with some individuals reaching over 200 years old. Found in the Pacific Ocean, these fish inhabit deep waters, which may contribute to their longevity by reducing predation and environmental stress.

8. Red Sea Urchin

Red sea urchins can live for over 200 years. These spiny creatures are found along the west coast of North America. Their long lifespan is attributed to their ability to regenerate their spines and their low metabolic rate.

9. Freshwater pearl mussel

Freshwater pearl mussels can live for up to 250 years. These mussels are found in clean, fast-flowing rivers in Europe and North America. They have a slow growth rate and can filter large volumes of water, which helps them survive for centuries.

10. Turritopsis dohrnii

Known as the immortal jellyfish, Turritopsis dohrnii has the unique ability to revert its cells back to their earliest form and start its life cycle anew. This process, called transdifferentiation, essentially makes the jellyfish potentially immortal under the right conditions.

