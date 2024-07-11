ADVERTISEMENT
10 most visited countries in the world

Anna Ajayi

Travelling the world is a dream many people share.

What are the most visited countries in the world? [RealityPremedia]
Exploring new cultures, tasting different cuisines, and seeing famous landmarks are some of the joys of travelling.

Each year, millions of tourists visit different countries, making some destinations more popular than others.

Let's take a look at the ten most visited countries in the world, and discover what makes them so attractive to travellers.

France [StateDepartment]
France [StateDepartment] Pulse Nigeria

France tops the list with over 100 million visitors each year. This country is famous for its romantic ambience, world-class cuisine, and rich history. Paris, the capital city, is home to iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum. Beyond Paris, travellers enjoy the beautiful French Riviera, the wine regions, and charming villages.

Spain [StateDepartment]
Spain [StateDepartment] Pulse Nigeria

Spain attracts around 85 million tourists annually. The country is known for its sunny beaches, festivals, and architectural marvels. Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia, Madrid’s Prado Museum, and the historic Alhambra in Granada are must-see attractions. Spain’s diverse regions, each with its own culture and cuisine, add to its appeal​.

United States [CNBC]
United States [CNBC] Pulse Nigeria

The United States sees about 66 million visitors each year. With its vast and varied landscapes, there’s something for everyone. From the bustling streets of New York City to the sunny beaches of California, and the natural wonders of national parks like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon, the U.S. offers endless possibilities for adventure​.

ALSO READ: 10 most peaceful countries to live in

China [StateDepartment]
China [StateDepartment] Pulse Nigeria

China welcomes approximately 65 million tourists annually. This country boasts a history that spans thousands of years, with landmarks such as the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, and the Terracotta Army. Modern cities like Beijing and Shanghai blend the old with the new, providing a unique travel experience​​.

Italy [Assagio]
Italy [Assagio] Pulse Nigeria

Italy is visited by around 57 million tourists each year. Known for its historical sites, stunning art, and delicious cuisine, Italy is a favourite destination. Rome’s Colosseum, Venice’s canals, Florence’s art museums, and the Amalfi Coast’s scenic beauty attract millions of visitors. Italy’s rich cultural heritage and beautiful landscapes are truly captivating​.

Turkey [Factsnet]
Turkey [Factsnet] Pulse Nigeria

Turkey receives about 55 million visitors annually. It is a country where the East meets the West, with a rich culture and diverse landscapes. Istanbul, with its historic mosques and bustling bazaars, and the ancient ruins of Ephesus are popular attractions. The unique landscapes of Cappadocia and the beaches along the Mediterranean coast also draw many tourists​​.

Mexico [HGTV]
Mexico [HGTV] Pulse Nigeria
Mexico attracts around 42 million tourists each year. Known for its vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and ancient ruins, Mexico offers a diverse travel experience. Tourists flock to destinations like Cancun, Mexico City, and the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza. The country’s rich history and natural beauty make it a top travel destination​​.

Thailand [Timeout]
Thailand [Timeout] Pulse Nigeria

Thailand sees about 39 million visitors annually. This Southeast Asian gem is known for its tropical beaches, ornate temples, and vibrant street life. Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai are popular destinations. The country’s warm climate, friendly people, and delicious food add to its charm​​.

United Kingdom [WhereWouldYouGo]
United Kingdom [WhereWouldYouGo] Pulse Nigeria

The United Kingdom receives about 37 million visitors annually. It is famous for its historical landmarks, cultural institutions, and scenic countryside. London’s museums, Scotland’s castles, and the picturesque villages of England and Wales attract many tourists. The UK's rich history and cultural diversity make it an appealing destination​​.

Germany [Pacsafe]
Germany [Pacsafe] Pulse Nigeria

Germany welcomes around 34 million tourists each year. Known for its historical sites, modern cities, and scenic landscapes, Germany is a favourite among travellers. Berlin’s historical landmarks, Munich’s Oktoberfest, and the romantic Rhine Valley are major attractions. Germany’s cultural heritage and picturesque towns offer a rich travel experience.

Travelling to these countries offers a chance to experience some of the best cultural, historical, and natural wonders the world has to offer. Whether you're exploring ancient ruins, relaxing on beautiful beaches, or enjoying vibrant city life, these destinations provide unforgettable experiences for every traveller.

Source: World Tourism rankings - Wikipedia

ALSO READ: 10 best countries for tourists to visit in 2024 — Nigeria is not 1 of them

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

