Top 10 hardest countries to get citizenship

To get citizenship in these 10 countries is an incredibly difficult process and, in some cases, impossible.

This is due to very strict criteria like residency requirements, cultural integration policies, and, even religion. Here are 10 of the hardest countries to obtain citizenship in and why they are so exclusive.

1. Bhutan

Bhutan is a small Himalayan kingdom that has one of the strictest citizenship policies in the world. To become a Bhutanese citizen: You must reside in Bhutan for at least 20 years.

You must have impeccable behaviour and avoid any criminal offences. Criticising the monarchy is strictly prohibited according to the Buthanese Citizen Act, of 1985. Any negative remarks about the king or government can result in citizenship denial.

Even if you meet all these conditions, the Bhutanese government is highly selective, prioritising ethnic Bhutanese people over foreigners. The Bhutanese authorities retain the right to reject citizenship applications without providing reasons, and citizenship can be revoked if individuals speak unfavourably about the king or the country in the future.

2. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is an oil-rich country housing Mecca and Medina, the holiest sites in Islam. Saudi has strict immigration and naturalisation policies. Foreigners looking to become Saudi citizens must: Reside in the country for at least 10 years.

Be fluent in Arabic, as language proficiency is a key factor in the application process.

Contribute to the country economically or socially, meaning professionals with valuable skills or investments stand a better chance. Despite these rules, most foreign residents in Saudi Arabia remain on temporary work visas rather than gaining citizenship, as the process remains extremely selective.

The final decision regarding citizenship applications rests with the Minister of the Interior. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia does not recognise dual citizenship, necessitating the relinquishment of one's original passport.

3. Kuwait

Kuwait, another oil-rich country, has one of the most exclusive citizenship policies, making it nearly impossible for foreigners to become naturalized. The requirements include: A minimum residency period of 20 years.

The Kuwaiti National Law, of 1959 also demands fluency in Arabic. You must be a Muslim either by birth or through conversion. Even long-term expatriates, many of whom have lived in Kuwait for generations, struggle to obtain citizenship. Kuwait does not recognize dual citizenship.

4. Japan

Japan has one of the most powerful passports and one of the lowest naturalization rates in the world, despite its need for foreign labour. The requirements include: A minimum of 5 years of residency (which may sound low compared to other countries, but the process is highly restrictive).

"Upright conduct", meaning applicants must have a clean criminal record, stable employment, and a proven contribution to society according to the Nationality Law, 1950 .

Complete cultural assimilation, including fluency in Japanese and renouncing all other citizenships (as Japan does not allow dual nationality). Even meeting all these conditions does not guarantee approval, as Japan rarely grants citizenship to non-Japanese individuals.

5. Qatar

Qatar, one of the richest countries in the world, is also one of the most difficult places to obtain citizenship. The requirements include: 25 years of continuous residency.

Demonstrated contribution to Qatari society through professional skills or investments.

Fluency in Arabic and good moral standing. Qatar strictly controls its native population, meaning that even long-term residents, including those born in Qatar to foreign parents, often struggle to obtain citizenship.

An additional criterion is the likely conversion to Islam.

6. Vatican City

Vatican City, the smallest country in the world, has an extremely unique and exclusive citizenship system. Citizenship is only granted to: Cardinals residing in Vatican City or Rome.

Diplomats representing the Holy See.

Residents working directly for the Catholic Church.

Vatican citizenship is not passed down by birth. Once an individual leaves their position, they lose their citizenship. This makes it virtually impossible for an outsider to obtain it.

7. Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein, a tiny and wealthy European nation with approximately 40,000 citizens, demands an extensive timeline for acquiring citizenship. Requirements include: 30 years of continuous residency (one of the longest in the world).

Fluency in German and integration into Liechtenstein's society.

A community vote, where local residents must approve your citizenship application.

Marrying a Liechtenstein citizen can reduce the requirement to 10 years, but approval is still required. Even after meeting the strict criteria, many applications are rejected due to the country’s desire to maintain its small and homogenous population.

8. Switzerland

Switzerland, despite its reputation for neutrality and financial stability, is one of the hardest countries to become a citizen of. The process includes: A minimum residency of 10 years.

Holding a C residence permit.

Proficiency in one of Switzerland's official languages (German, French, Italian, or Romansh).

Integration into Swiss culture, including knowledge of local customs and participation in community activities.

Additionally, Swiss naturalization is not automatic—local authorities must approve each applicant, and rejection rates remain high.

9. China

China, the world's most populous country, also imposes formidable barriers to foreign citizenship. China's citizenship process is highly unclear and restrictive. The main ways to obtain citizenship are: Marrying a Chinese citizen, though this does not guarantee approval.

The Chinese nationality law also states "other legitimate reasons", which are not clearly defined by the government.

Additionally, there is no specific duration of residency stipulated in the law. China's complex citizenship requirements deter most foreigners from pursuing Chinese citizenship. China also does not encourage dual nationality.

10. North Korea

North Korea is a secretive and isolated country often referred to as the Hermit Kingdom. While the criteria for obtaining North Korean citizenship are not well-documented, a report published under the Southern Methodist University, Texas, states the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly is responsible for granting citizenship.

The only way to become a North Korean citizen includes: Being born to North Korean parents.

Special government approval, which is rarely granted to foreigners. Even North Korean defectors who leave the country risk losing their citizenship forever. Given the country’s extreme secrecy and tight control over its population, acquiring North Korean citizenship as a foreigner is virtually impossible.