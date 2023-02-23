ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans': Here's a weekly recap of all the time spent in Biggie's house as show reaches midpoint

Babatunde Lawal

39 days in, it's still anyone's game, with 16 of the 24 housemates still standing.

Big Brother Titans housemates [Bigbroafrica/instagram]
Big Brother Titans housemates [Bigbroafrica/instagram]

With 16 contestants remaining and a non-voting week, the housemates have begun the second half of the game, and the dark cloud above the housemate's head has appeared.

The housemates should be worried because the next few weeks are going to see a lot of them going home with twists and turns. Everyone expects to see multiple evictions on Sundays, so being nominated now comes with a much higher risk than it has so far.

When it comes to nominations, housemates have been pretty carefree in their diary sessions, thinking that it's just one of those things that's bound to happen. While it is true, we are confident that as the reality of four, possibly even six, people leaving the house at once sinks in, they will change their tune.

Anyway, if you are just joining the show or missed anything, here are some notable highlights of the first half of the show from Pulse's Movie Desk:

Maybe it was the people's expectation given that the show is a conglomeration of Nigerian and South African housemates, but the show's opening night was weak and got everyone questioning the content that the show has to offer. The only exciting thing that night was the connection between Yemi and Khosi, who happen to be fan favourites and the most talked-about housemates.

These two were the first to kiss in the house. The duo have been said to have had a special connection from the moment they met each other on the opening night. Khosi was the first to go into Biggie's house, with Yemi following shortly after, opening the fans up to what seemed like an interesting relationship. On the opening night, Yemi, in a lovely and gentlemanly manner, helped Khosi fix her earrings, an act that got social media users looking out for the duo's ship.

The current edition had just been ongoing for about four days when Biggie decided to switch things up. On one night, Biggie surprised his housemates and everyone else by introducing four more contestants to the show. Sadly, out of the four housemates, two have been evicted, making us wonder what the point of bringing them in was.

Khosi and Yemi’s relationship became on-and-off when Biggie pulled a twist and introduced four new housemates early in the game. Enters Blue Aiva, the South African beauty who made Yemi's head turn away from Khosi, turning their little romantic setup into a triad of complications.

Almost immediately, Yemi and Blue Aiva hit it off, recording their first kiss and talking about their sexual escapades, leaving the audience asking, "What will happen to Khosi?" Blue Aiva and Yemi appear to have left Khosi hanging.

Barely two weeks into the house, Biggie's housemates were already forming what appeared to be emotional connections as they started to get intimate.

This week, Juicy Jay and Yvonne shared their first kiss, and while at it, we also saw Lukay and Ipeleng lock lips. Lukay and Ipeleng's kiss lasted a record-breaking 30 minutes, the longest any Big Brother housemate has kissed on this show.

Big Brother removed Kanaga Jnr. from the house for medical attention after he injured his finger. It is not clear how the housemate injured his finger, but it is understood that the injury led to an infection on his finger, and Biggie had to take the decision to protect the housemate.

The housemates got into a huge verbal altercation this week, causing Big Brother to get involved and offer a stern warning to the housemates about cooperation and working out their differences. After Biggie's warning, the housemates got back to their old ways and fought with each other again, forcing Big Brother to evict them.

Biggie tasked the housemates to make Valentine's Day-themed jewelry and create a love story to match. Housemates were required to showcase their work in the form of a business presentation. Unfortunately, they lost the 75% they had staked.

Despite the work put in by the housemates, Big Brother was not happy with the level of execution of the task, and he felt that some housemates put in more effort than others. Overall, Biggie felt the presentation was underwhelming.

Ipeleng became the first female in the house to win the traditional Friday night games. She won by completing all challenges in one minute and 50 seconds; before her record-breaking win, only the men had won the game.

In the fifth week, Big Brother introduced a new twist to the show by splitting the housemates into two groups based on their gender. The guys and the ladies were split into two tribes that could only communicate through a mediator nominated by each gender, in this case, Yaya and Miracle.

Men will only be able to communicate with other men, and women will only be able to communicate with other women.

in this week, after their successful wager presentation, housemates Olivia and Nellisa successfully pranked everyone, including their fellow housemates, with a fake fight. The fight, which looked really good, was masterminded by Head of House Kanaga Jnr. and featured Olivia, Nellisa, and Blue Aiva.

After the HoH games, which saw the Yelisa pair at the top of the food chain, the housemates filed into the diary room to nominate which pair they wanted up for eviction. What they did not know was Biggie’s shocking twist, which will leave them all safe on Sunday.

  • Week one: Mmeli and Ipeleng
  • Week two: Ipeleng and Blaqboi
  • Week three:
  • Week four: Ebubu Tsatsii
  • Week five: Thabang and Nana
  • Week six (ongoing): Yemi and Nellisa
  • Week one: NIL
  • Week two: Sandra and Theo Thraw
  • Week three: Jenni O and Mmeli
  • Week four: Jaypee and Lukay
  • Week five: Marvin and Yaya
