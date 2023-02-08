'BBTitans': Big Brother asks Kanaga Jnr to leave the house

Big Brother has removed BBTitans housemate Kanaga Jnr. from the house for medical attention after he injured his finger.
This is in order to get medical care for an injury he sustained on his finger.
While reading a message from Biggie earlier today, the current HOH, Ebubu, conveyed the information to the house.
It is not clear how the housemate injured his finger, but it is understood that the injury led to an infection on his finger, and Biggie had to take the decision to protect the housemate.
In the video making the rounds on the internet, Kanaga Jr. is seen getting ready to leave the house as his fellow housemates gathered around him to bid him goodbye.
It is not certain when he will be back, but we hope it is soon.
