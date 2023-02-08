ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans': Big Brother asks Kanaga Jnr to leave the house

Babatunde Lawal

This is in order to get medical care for an injury he sustained on his finger.

Kanaga Jnr
Kanaga Jnr

Big Brother has removed BBTitans housemate Kanaga Jnr. from the house for medical attention after he injured his finger.

While reading a message from Biggie earlier today, the current HOH, Ebubu, conveyed the information to the house.

It is not clear how the housemate injured his finger, but it is understood that the injury led to an infection on his finger, and Biggie had to take the decision to protect the housemate.

In the video making the rounds on the internet, Kanaga Jr. is seen getting ready to leave the house as his fellow housemates gathered around him to bid him goodbye.

It is not certain when he will be back, but we hope it is soon.

Babatunde Lawal

'BBTitans': Big Brother tasks housemates to give cookies to their loves and favourite persons

How Spotify’s 100 Best African Love Songs playlist was built

'Grammy nominee wey dey live for trenches' - Peter Okoye blasts Seun Kuti for comments about Peter Obi

'BBTitans': Housemates defy Biggie's warnings as they have a go at each other again

'BBTitans': Yemi corrects public perception about him, says he's not a s*x addict

'The Real Housewives' franchise extends to Nairobi

'BBTitans': Yemi back in bed with Khosi, shares kiss with Blue Aiva after

Afro-pop sensation Lojay is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient

kHOSI AND JENNI O

Jaykay

Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii [Torizone]

After a hiatus from the acting scene, Chidi Mokeme returns as Scar in 'Shanty Town' [Netflix / Nora Awolowo]

