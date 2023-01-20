BBTitans: Plot twist as Biggie brings in 4 new housemates

This edition has been ongoing for about four days, and Biggies has decided to switch things up.

On Thursday night, Biggie surprised his housemates and everyone else by introducing four more contestants to the show.

So far, the new contestants have opened up to a warm reception from the old housemates.

Get to know the housemates:

Miracle OP

Miracle OP (24), a self-described witty, talkative, and risk-taking individual from Anambra State,

He works for the pharmaceutical company owned by his family and sees himself as a tough guy with a soft heart, especially when it comes to the people who are important to him.

Sandra

Sandra (27), a woman from Akwa Ibom State in Nigeria She describes her as a self-assured boss b*tch who can be manipulative and aggressive at times.

She is an entrepreneur, model, hostess, and former beauty queen.

Blue Aiva

Blue Aiva (22), a professional dancer and DJ from Benoni, East Rand, She thinks of herself as a drama queen who is outspoken, vivacious, sentimental, and loud.

The stunning woman from Limpopo swiftly admits that she struggles with her father, which makes her feel like she has a lot to prove.

Theo Traw

Theo Traw (29), a South African musician from Vaal who enjoys making art and music, is a risk-taker, and is an excellent listener.