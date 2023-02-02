ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans': Yemi and Blue Aiva disclose their sexual escapades

Babatunde Lawal

The sexual tension in Biggie's house keeps getting werser.

Yemi-and-Blue-Aiva [9jaflaver]

Big Brother Titans' housemates Yemi and Blue Aiva have openly discussed what transpired between them under the sheets.

The duo have been seen sharing beds in Biggie's house, and by all indications, something sexual must have happened between them.

In a video making rounds on social media, the duo can be see reminiscing what happened while they were together in bed.

You were moaning Yemi… Yemi… I like the way you stroke. Next time use some saliva. I’ll play with your clit a little more, maybe wet it up like this. That’s the medicine you need to be fine. Just let me do what I know how to do best. You’ll know why they call me Cregx.” Yemi told Aiva.

Yemi is currently getting knocks from many followers of the show who have been wondering if being sexual with every lady is his tactics to win the show.

Only time will tell how effective it will turn out to be.

