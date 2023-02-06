The grand commander of the Big Brother house has tasked the housemates of the 'BBTitans' show with a task relatively different from what they have been used to.
'BBTitans': Biggie hit by cupid's arrow, tasks housemates with Valentine-themed presentation
Big Brother may not be the man of war his voice suggests him to be.
Recommended articles
Every week, the housemates get a task to perform in order to win their weekly wager.
This week, Biggie has taken a step away from the norm as he tasked the housemates with the responsibility of making a Valentine's Day-themed presentation.
The housemates are to create a Valentine-themed jewellery line, a company name, and a logo.
Big Brother also wants to hear the love story behind each jewellery piece during their pitch.
There are now 20 housemates left in the house following the eviction of Jaykay last night; however, the game is still very much open-ended, and all focus right now is directed at achieving this week's presentation.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng