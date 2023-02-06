ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': Biggie hit by cupid's arrow, tasks housemates with Valentine-themed presentation

Babatunde Lawal

Big Brother may not be the man of war his voice suggests him to be.

Big Brother Titans [Twitter]
Big Brother Titans [Twitter]

The grand commander of the Big Brother house has tasked the housemates of the 'BBTitans' show with a task relatively different from what they have been used to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Every week, the housemates get a task to perform in order to win their weekly wager.

This week, Biggie has taken a step away from the norm as he tasked the housemates with the responsibility of making a Valentine's Day-themed presentation.

The housemates are to create a Valentine-themed jewellery line, a company name, and a logo.

Big Brother also wants to hear the love story behind each jewellery piece during their pitch.

There are now 20 housemates left in the house following the eviction of Jaykay last night; however, the game is still very much open-ended, and all focus right now is directed at achieving this week's presentation.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'BBTitans': Biggie hit by cupid's arrow, tasks housemates with Valentine-themed presentation

'BBTitans': Biggie hit by cupid's arrow, tasks housemates with Valentine-themed presentation

'BBTitans': Wahala as Yemi defends teammate Nellisa from 'lover' Blue Aiva

'BBTitans': Wahala as Yemi defends teammate Nellisa from 'lover' Blue Aiva

Rema's 'Calm Down' gets RIAA platinum plaque

Rema's 'Calm Down' gets RIAA platinum plaque

Why the Nigerian Music Industry needs to lose more Grammys [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why the Nigerian Music Industry needs to lose more Grammys [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Basketmouth shares lovely video with his kids after divorce saga

Basketmouth shares lovely video with his kids after divorce saga

Tonto Dikeh's fans donate 400k minutes after she complains about bank issues

Tonto Dikeh's fans donate 400k minutes after she complains about bank issues

Female stars Tiwa Savage, Waje, Omawumi congratulate Tems on historic Grammy win

Female stars Tiwa Savage, Waje, Omawumi congratulate Tems on historic Grammy win

'BBTitans': Kaniva teaches Marvin the game, explains why Maya was put up for eviction

'BBTitans': Kaniva teaches Marvin the game, explains why Maya was put up for eviction

Ini Edo says she's not a feminist, explains who she is

Ini Edo says she's not a feminist, explains who she is

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jaykay

'BBTitans': Jaypee and Lukay evicted from Biggie's house

Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii [Torizone]

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii finally kiss in Biggie's house

After a hiatus from the acting scene, Chidi Mokeme returns as Scar in 'Shanty Town' [Netflix / Nora Awolowo]

Chidi Mokeme on digging deep to become 'Scar' in Netflix's 'Shanty Town' [Pulse Interview]

'BBTitans' Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa

'BBTitans': Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa then avoiding her