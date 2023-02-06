'BBTitans': Biggie hit by cupid's arrow, tasks housemates with Valentine-themed presentation

Every week, the housemates get a task to perform in order to win their weekly wager.

This week, Biggie has taken a step away from the norm as he tasked the housemates with the responsibility of making a Valentine's Day-themed presentation.

The housemates are to create a Valentine-themed jewellery line, a company name, and a logo.

Big Brother also wants to hear the love story behind each jewellery piece during their pitch.