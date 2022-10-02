Day 70
BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season
Don't miss out on the highlights from the 'Level Up' season.
Recommended articles
02/10/2022
Bella has been evicted
The first of the top three is out! The housemate was one of the strongest contenders of the season.
Adekunle has been evicted
The housemate's exit brings the total number of finalists to three. The last housemate standing will take home the N100 million grand prize.
Chichi has been evicted
The housemate follows closely as the fifth housemate to exit the house tonight
Daniella has been evicted
The housemate is the first finalist (top six) to exit the house tonight. Speaking to Ebuka about life outside the show, Daniella says she hopes to push her poetry, logistics business and join Nollywood.
Ebuka returns to the diary room after 16 years
The finale is here and the kickstart the night, show host Ebuka revisited the diary room for a brief chat with Big Brother.
Day 69
01/10/2022
All 28 housemates reunite for the season’s final Saturday night party
The housemates enjoyed a thrilling night with live performances from Waje and Omawumi among others.
Day 67
30/09/2022
Riders Chizzy and Rachel evicted
The riders’ journeys finally came to an end with Ebuka ushering them out of the house during a special dinner hosted by Big Brother.
Housemates clash over unclean dishes
The house hygiene has been at its worst presumably as the housemates are solely focused Sunday's finale.
Day 66
29/09/2022
Chizzy wins brand new car
The housemate picked up the win from the week's Innoson challenge.
Day 65
28/09/2022
Chizzy opens up about winning HoH
According to Chizzy, the week was the first time Big Brother did not instruct him to avoid trying to win.
The final diary session for the season begins!
Biggie is questioning the finalists about their perceived competitions, Monday's dinner date and their thoughts on making it to the final week.
Day 64
26/09/2022
Housemates bond over dinner
Big Brother hosted the finalists to a roundtable dinner and trust the housemates to show up in style.
Chizzy wins HoH
The rider is the final Head of House of the season. The housemate picked his fellow rider, Rachel to join him in the HoH lounge.
Day 63
25/09/2022
Hermes has been evicted
The housemate exits the show as the third and final eviction of the night.
Sheggz exits the game
The housemate is the second and most shocking eviction of the night.
Groovy has been evicted
The housemate's exit comes in the penultimate week of the show. Speaking on his relationship with Phyna, the housemate reassured the audience that feelings were genuine.
Day 61
23/09/2022
Housemates perform play about level up season for wager task
The housemates reenacted their time on the Level Up season in a thrilling play that saw all hands on deck.
Day 60
22/09/2022
Housemates gear up for Thursday pool party
The housemates are not letting the tension of evictions get to them as it's officially pool party and grills night!
Drama-free Thursday in Biggie's house
Save for preparing for their Friday wager task, it has been a relative cool afternoon in Biggie's housemates. The housemates may be letting the tension of evictions get to them.
Day 59
21/09/2022
The week's diary session continues
The week's diary session has Biggie questioning the housemates about the HoH games, this week's nominations among other exciting topics.
Day 58
20/9/2022
Sheggz and Bella clash and make up
The couple had an unromantic few minutes that saw Bella walk out briefly and Sheggz threatening the end of their relationship. The sweethearts were back to love mode in no time.
Bella & Chichi butt heads during wager task prep
The housemates had a faceoff after Chichi tried to reprimand Bella for repeatedly interrupting her during a meeting for their wager task.
The week's diary session is live!
Big Brother wants to understand the housemates' thoughts on nominations and the week's HoH, Chichi.
Day 57
19/09/2022
Chichi picks Daniella & Phyna for slots in the finale
The housemates each presented a 90-second pitch to the HoH on why they deserve a slot at the finale.
Chichi wins penultimate HoH
The housemate is also the season's supreme veto power holder. As holder, she will select two housemates for a slot at the season's finale.
The penultimate HoH games is live
The stakes are higher tonight as the housemates will play for a spot in the finale and the supreme veto power which will allow the Head of House to select two housemates to make it to the finale. Other perks of winning HoH include the Showmax movie date reward and the executive HoH lounge.
Hermes thrills viewers with solo dance in the rain
The housemate got wet and down to his boxer briefs early Monday morning, presumably to ease his broken heart.
Week 9's wager task will see the housemates produce a play
The play titled 'Big Brother's House of Vibes will be in line with the week's 'Breaking Point' theme.
Day 56
18/09/2022
Dotun has been evicted
The housemate's eviction leaves a total of eight housemates in the race for the N100 million grand prize.
Allysyn has been evicted
The housemate emerged the least voted this week, bringing her time on the show to a predictable end.
It's Sunday live eviction show!
Big Brother's level three guests Doyin, Eloswag and Chomzy say goodbye to the housemates. Recall that the housemates were evicted last week but got an extra week in Biggie's house as guests.
Day 55
17/9/2022
Week 8's Saturday night party is live
The party kicked off a little later than 10:00 pm but has ultimately held the spot as one of the most entertaining parties of the season. Tonight's show is hosted by actress cum DJ Ms Dsf and DJ Wysei.
Day 54
16/09/2022
Bella and Sheggz finally get their long-awaited dinner date
It was a night of endless profession of love and devotion.
The housemates have won their week 8 task
The housemates' hard work paid and it's loads of food for the coming week. On the flip side, Doyin landed a microphone infringement warning.
Housemates wager presentation is underway
The week's wager task promoting climate change awareness saw the housemates' create climate friendly equipment.
Day 52
14/09/2022
Phyna defends food fight with Sheggz and Bella
The HoH insists the sweethearts spoke to her rudely in their argument about taking ownership of Chomzy and Eloswag's food.
The week's diary session is live!
Housemates not up for possible eviction are in conversations with Big Brother on the evictions, HoH games, food fights, and the surprise return of Chomzy, Eloswag and Doyin.
Day 51
13/09/2022
The week's diary session is live!
The week's session begins with Hermes. Big Brother has the housemates opening up about reuniting with the evicted housemates turned level three guests.
Phyna, Sheggz, Bella in new food fight
The housemates got in a heated argument spurred by Bella rehashing yesterday's request for Chomzy and Eloswag's food items.
Level three housemates reunite with the house
The housemates reunited with the house nearly 48 hours after their eviction. Big Brother has confirmed that the housemates will no longer compete for the N100 million but will remain his guests for a week.
Day 50
12/09/2022
Evicted housemates' Doyin, Chomzy, Eloswag fake vote
Big Brother confused the evicted housemates by letting them nominate housemates for possible eviction. Here is how the housemates voted:
Chomzy: Phyna, Hermes, Chichi
Eloswag: Dotun, Allysyn, Bella
Doyin: Chichi, Groovy, Hermes
Phyna saves Chichi and replaces Allysyn
The new HoH swiftly used her veto power to save and replace Chichi with Allysyn.
Sheggz, Hermes, Adekunle, Bella, Dotun, Chichi, Rachel are up for eviction
At least one of the nominated housemates is expected to exit the house save for Rachel who is one of Big Brother's riders.
The penultimate nominations is live!
Adekunle: Sheggz, Bella & Dotun
Chizzy: Hermes, Adekunle, Chichi (not valid)
Daniella: Hermes, Rachel, Bella
Rachel: Hermes, Sheggz, Allysyn
Dotun: Rachel, Adekunle, Hermes
Bryann: Hermes, Adekunle, Bella
Bella: Daniella, Rachel, Hermes
Sheggz: Adekunle, Chichi, Rachel
Allysyn: Adekunle, Bella and Sheggz
Hermes: Sheggz, Bella , Rachel
Groovy: Allysyn, Chichi, Dotun
Chichi: Sheggz, Hermes, Bryann
Phyna: Sheggz, Bella, Adekunle
The HoH games is live!
The housemates are competing hard for immunity this week. For the week, the games divided in two stages will first be played by gender. The winning male and female housemates will move to the second and final stage.
Adekunle and Rachel trash out their differences
The housemates have not been in talking terms since one of the sponsored game tasks with Giddyfia.
He always apologizes to me first! - Bella
Bella continues to struggle with understanding Ebuka's comment about her relationship with Sheggz. In an early morning chat with Allysyn, the couple tried to make sense of how the audience may be perceiving their relationship.
Day 49
11/09/2022
Chomzy has been evicted
The housemate joins Eloswag and Doyin in the level 3 house as Biggie's guests. The new level three housemates will return to the main house at some point in the game although they will no longer participate in the race for the 100 million grand prize.
Big Brother Introduces new level
Level three will house today's evicted housemates. Big Brother's grand plot twist will see the housemates remain in the house as his guests until September 18 at least. As evicted housemates, they will not be running for the grand prize.
Doyin & Eloswag evicted
The evicted housemates are interestingly not going home but will remain in the house as guests.
Sheggz and Bella issued first strike
The housemates are two strikes away from disqualification. Sheggz's strike was earned for his blatant disregard of Big Brother's Tail of the House punishment while Bella's was for violating the house rules on provocation.
Day 48
10/09/2022
Housemates rock oldies themed Saturday night party
The housemates' Saturday night party was one for the books with little to no drama, a first of its kind this season.
Day 47
09/09/2022
Sheggz and Bella clash for the umpteenth time
The couple left shippers gasping for air with their latest fight that saw Sheggz threaten a break up for the umpteenth time.
Housemates divided over food
The tension in Biggie's house continues to thicken over food sharing. After a few days of disagreement over food, Chomzy decided to cook exclusively for herself, Eloswag, Bella, Sheggz and Doyin, a move that did not sit well with the rest of the house.
Day 46
08/09/2022
Housemates discuss how ships affect the dynamics of the house during diary sessions
Thursdays diary session saw the housemates share with Big Brother how ships affect the house and unsurprisingly, the Rachel vs Sheggz and Bella fight came up quite a lot.
Rachel slams Sheggz and Bella in new food fight
The viral food fight featuring Rachel, Sheggz and Bella rocked the house early Thursday morning.
Day 45
7/09/2022
Chomzy and Phyna clash over food
Chomzy's comment about level two housemates hiding away their chicken irked Phyna and sparked an argument between the two.
Day 44
6/09/2022
Chizzy kicks off week seven diary sessions
The rider has shared with Biggie his thoughts on the HoH games, the new HoH and the week's wager task which will see the housemates pay tribute to people in service.
Day 43
5/09/2022
Bryann, Doyin, Eloswag, Phyna, Chomzy & Bella are up for eviction
Hermes' veto power as HoH of the week came to play by saving Adekunle who was originally up and replaced with Bryann.
It's live nomination!
Big Brother has directed the housemates to nominate three housemates for possible eviction on Sunday. Big Brother's riders have been exempted from participating in this week's nomination session.
Hermes- Bryann, Rachel, Bella
Bryann - Eloswag, Chomzy, Doyin
Adekunle - Doyin, Bella, Sheggz
Doyin- Adekunle, Chichi, Eloswag
Eloswag- Doyin, Bella, Chizzy
Daniella - Chomzy, Rachel, Eloswag
Phyna - Adekunle, Allysyn, Chomzy
Sheggz - Rachel, Adekunle, Chizzy
Chomzy- Doyin, Daniella, Phyna
Chichi- Bella, Rachel, Chizzy
Bella - Phyna, Eloswag, Daniella
Groovy- Rachel, Eloswag, Adekunle
Allysyn- Chizzy, Rachel, Chichi
Dotun- Chizzy, Rachel, Phyna
Hermes wins this week's HoH
The housemate gets immunity from this week's eviction. Sheggz continues his reign as this week's tail of the house. As tail of house, the housemates have been instructed to send him on 'decent' errands or risk punishment from Big Brother.
Chichi, Chomzy, Eloswag and Hermes qualify for round two
The housemates will compete for the final stage of the game.
The Head of House games is live!
This time, the housemates played together in a two-round game. The winner tonight gets a Showmax movie date in addition to the established perks of HoH.
Doyin blows hot over Chizzy's comment
Doyin lost it with the housemates for a few minutes over fresh claims about her involvement in housemates' relationships.
Sheggz and Bella clash
The sweethearts gave viewers another dose of their triggering arguments this time over a brief clash Bella had with one of the housemates.
Day 42
4/09/2022
Giddyfia has been evicted
The housemate is the third to exit the game tonight, bringing the total number of housemates to 15.
Diana has been evicted
Diana is the second housemate to leave the show for the week. The France born housemate thrilled viewers for six weeks.
Deji has been evicted
The fake housemate's eviction was hinted earlier during the diary sessions after Big Brother notified his riders Chizzy and Rachel to ignore calls for a fake housemate to come forward.
Deji and Modella, joined the season in its second week as fake housemates. Speaking on his plans for Chichi, Deji noted that he hopes to continue their relationship outside the house.
Day 40
02/9/2022
Bella cautions Daniella over her tone with other housemates
Bella feels Daniella has a way speaking to other housemates that borders on being offensive.
The housemates' wager task is underway
The housemates were directed to create and perform a comedy sketch.
Phyna and Groovy shock fans with new video
In clips making the rounds, the couple showcase their favourite s*x style.
Day 39
1/9/2022
The female housemates' diary session is live
Similar to Tuesday's evictions, Big Brother has the female housemates share their thoughts on Amaka's evictions, the surprise evictions and how the house is preparing for the wager task.
Day 38
31/08/2022
Lovebirds Sheggz and Bella clash and make up
The housemates' ship got knocked a few times with two rant sessions with Sheggz threatening to end things over Bella's 'sharp mouth.'
Chichi & Eloswag fall out over bathroom use
Wednesday got off to a dramatic start for the housemates as Eloswag and Chichi came close to throwing hands over the latter insisting on washing the bathroom before other housemates use it.
Day 37
30/08/2022
The housemates' diary session is live!
Big Brother has the housemates sharing their thoughts on yesterday's immediate eviction and nomination process.
Day 36
29/8/2022
Big Brother announces immediate eviction of a fellow housemate
Here is how the housemates voted:
Dotun - Rachel and Amaka
Allysyn - Rachel and Chizzy
Amaka - Giddyfia and Chomzy
Daniella- Hermes and Chichi
Phyna - Adekunle and Hermes
Groovy - Adekunle and Doyin
Eloswag - Doyin and Amaka
Deji - Hermes and Doyin
Doyin- Rachel and Adekunle
Bryann - Amaka and Eloswag
Chichi- Adekunle and Allysyn
Diana- Chichi and Deji
Bella - Adekunle and Chizzy
Sheggz- Chizzy and Diana
Hermes- Doyin and Chichi
Adekunle- Doyin and Amaka
Rachel- Hermes and Deji
Giddyfia - Chizzy and Amaka
Chizzy - Eloswag and Bella
Chomzy - Amaka and Doyin
Dotun wins the week's HoH
The housemate beat finalists Adekunle, Chichi and Phyna to snatch the week's HoH crown. As winner, Dotun is immune from possible eviction this week.
The Head of House game is live!
Similar to last week's games, the HoH games has been split in two with male and female housemates playing separately.
Chizzy & Amaka get hilarious new punishment from Big Brother
For the next hour, Chizzy and Amaka have been ordered to speak lovingly to a makeshift transmitter and microwave respectively, apologising for misusing them and promising to never repeat their actions.
Week six's wager task is here
Themed 'only fools and and horses, housemates are to develop a comedy sketch of up to 45 minutes to present on Friday. at 2:00pm. In addition, the housemates have been instructed to pack their personal belonging in the black bedroom which will temporarily be inaccessible.
Day 35
28/8/2022
Modella has been evicted
Modella left the house after a month of playing as a fake housemate.
Amaka issued a strike
The housemate was found guilty of violating the house rules on microphone use.
Day 33
26/8/2022
The housemates' wager task kicks off early
The housemates are set to perform a show with originally made cosmetic products. Going forward, Big Brother has directed that their wager task performance will be at 2:00 pm.
Amaka and Bryann clash
The housemates had a heated argument early Friday morning following their pool party.
Day 32
25/8/2022
The week’s pool party is live!
It’s another Thursday and time for the housemates to literally let their hair down and wet.
Doyin lashes out at Eloswag
The housemate had a few choice words for the assistant HoH over preparation for the forthcoming wager task.
Hermes clashes with housemates over food
The lack of food in the house appears to be getting, especially, to the level one housemates who have been hoarding food for days now.
Day 31
24/08/2022
Eloswag thinks Doyin is behind the breakups and clashes in the house
During his diary session, Eloswag told Big Brother that he feels Doyin instigates fights between couples in the house hence his decision to nominate her for possible eviction.
Day 30
23/8/2022
The diary session is live!
This will be the housemates' first diary session following Big Brother's merger. For their sessions, Biggie wants to know how Monday night's nomination has affected the house, and why the housemates made their selection.
Day 29
22/8/2022
Chomzy wins the season's first female HoH
The housemate beat Bella at the final round of the games. Interestingly, there will be no evictions this weekend as Big Brother has offered to let the housemates bond for the week. However, there will be a fake nomination.
The HoH games is live!
Big Brother appears to have listened to recent criticism as the week's games split the male and female housemates, letting them play by sex. Four housemates (two male and two female) will compete at the third part of the games.
Week five's task will see the house make beauty products
For their wager task this week, the newly merged housemates have been instructed to create four beauty products. The housemates are also expected to design the product's package.
Day 28
21/08/2022
Big Brother merges both houses
Going forward, the housemates will live together as one house.
Kess and Pharmsavi evicted
The housemates from the level two house had the lowest vote of the week.
Day 26
19/08/2022
Big Brother orders Deji and Groovy to move houses
While Deji's comes as no shock, Groovy's relocation left the level two housemates stunned.
Level two housemates win week four's wager
The housemates won the wager with 60 points.
Big Brother commends level two housemates
The first half of the wager has gone in the favour of the level two housemates. Big Brother also noted the underwhelming presentation by the level one housemates.
The week's wager task is ongoing!
Level two housemates had the honour of presenting their inventions first. The housemates put together some interesting African inspired inventions including lie detectors, power generating systems, earthquake detectors and health check detectors. The housemates also appeared in gorgeous ankara pieces.
Level one housemates presented inventions inspired by multiple African countries including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Egypt.
Day 25
18/8/2022
Deji's special task is well underway
The housemate has begun grumbling to other housemates about the level one house. Finally, one of the fake housemates is taking Big Brother's task seriously.
Day 24
17/8/2022
Big Brother issues a special task to Deji
The fake housemate has been directed to complain about the level one housemates. On Friday, Deji is expected to pack up and demand to be moved to the level two house.
The level two diary session is ongoing
Big Brother has asked the housemates to nominate a male and female member of the house to be moved to the level two house.
Adekunle & Giddyfia lament the housemates' untidiness
It's kitchen duties for Adekunle and Giddyfia. The housemates also got the chance to chat about how messy most housemates especially with kitchen hygiene.
Phyna appears to be enjoying her tail of the week punishment
Recall Biggie instructed Phyna to speak in alien language at the daily sound of the buzzer. Phyna earned her punishment for having the least performance at this week's Head of House games
Day 23
16/8/2022
The level two housemates' diary sessions is ongoing
The housemates are sharing with Big Brother how their losing streak and simultaneous nominations is affecting their game.
Big Brother has revealed to Chizzy that he plans to invite a male and female housemate from the level one house to help the level two housemates.
Day 22
15/8/2022
The wager for the week is themed Afrofuturism
Biggie has unveiled the housemates' week four wager task and it looks interesting. The wager for the week is divided into two parts. One part will see the housemates create a 3D model of five pieces of technology that is suitable for the future using African symbolism. The second part will see the housemates engage in a debating contest.
explain benefit to humans
Phyna and Groovy can't get their tongues out of each other's mouths
The housemates are officially an item so we guess it's passionate kissing season for the level two house.
Amaka is hardly over Phyna's betrayal
After a conversation with Phyna, Amaka got chatting with Modella about getting pushed under the bus by her former bestie Phyna.
Day 21
14/8/2022
Khalid has been evicted
Khalid is the fourth housemate to exit the season. So far, the level two house has lost five housemates.
Groovy is safe!
Thanks to the fans, Groovy has more time to thrill viewers this season.
Ilebaye has been evicted
The housemate is the third housemate to exit the show this season.
The Sunday live eviction show is live
At least one of the nominated housemates (Khalid, Ilebaye, Phyna, Groovy and Bryann) will leave the show. Show host, Ebuka has also announced a surprise.
Day 19
12/8/2022
Level two house wins week three's wager task
The task saw the housemates design Gen-Z inspired outfits.
Ilebaye kissed me twice - Bryann
Bryann has spilled the tea on the intimate moments he shared with fellow level two housemate Ilebaye
Housemates get final rehearsal for wager task
The housemates will showcase Gen-Z inspired pieces for their fashion show later tonight.
Day 18
11/8/2022
Amaka laments the messy way some housemates leave the toilets
The housemate went off for a few seconds on an unknown level two housemate who left used cotton buds in the toilet.
Housemates are busy getting set for their wager task
Recall the housemates were tasked to create Gen-Z inspired outfits which will be showcased on Friday on a runway show.
Day 17
10/8/2022
Level two housemates finally win their first task
The housemates won a cooking task, their first in a long line of losses.
The Level two housemates diary session is live!
Similar to Tuesday's diary session questions, the level two housemates are sharing their thoughts on the house swap, wager task and losing streak.
Day 16
9/8/2022
Deji thinks some of the female housemates are desperately moving to him
The housemate has named Doyin, Chichi and Chomzy as the ladies aggressively on his radar.
I don't like the new home, everyone is in your face - Bella tells Biggie
The level one housemate made the revelation during her Tuesday diary session.
Doyin tears up over Beauty and Cyph’s exit
The housemate got emotional during her diary session with Big Brother.
Level one diary session is ongoing!
So far, Hermes and Chomzy have sat with Big Brother to share some insights about the game so far, the newest housemates and their winning streak.
Bryann and Daniella talk about the low energy in the level two house over double nominations
Bryann who is up for possible eviction this weekend noted how the second nomination in a row is affecting the energy in the level one house.
Day 15
8/8/2022
Khalid, Ilebaye, Phyna, Bryann and Groovy are up for nomination
At least one of the level two housemates will be evicted from the show.
Adekunle wins the Head of House games
The new HoH has earned immunity for himself and his fellow level one housemates.
Like the previous weeks, the new Head of House will nominate level two housemates for possible eviction.
The HoH games is live!
Both levels have gathered in the arena for a new round of games.
Big Brother instructs housemates to pack their bags
Big Brother is about to introduce a new twist to the game. The housemates were left puzzled after a directive to pack their bags and await new instructions.
Meanwhile the show’s social media handles teased the new twist which might involve switching the housemates levels.
The housemates have been tasked with a fashion show
The wager task for week three will have the housemates create Gen-Z inspired pieces for a fashion show. Each housemate will put together a unique piece which will be unveiled as a group.
Day 14
7/8/2022
Big Brother introduces two new housemates
Chizzy and Rachael have been tagged Biggie's agents. The interestingly new twist will see the duo play till the end of the show without getting evicted.
Cyph and Christy O evicted
The housemates from the level two house are the first housemates to exit the show.
Beauty issued two strikes and disqualified from BBNaija season 7
The beauty queen earned two extra strikes for throwing items at co-housemate Groovy in a fit of anger.
Day 13
6/8/2022 10:00 pm
Beauty throws a fresh fit over Groovy dancing with female housemates
The beauty queen has created some post-party drama over Groovy partying with other girls.
The Saturday night party is live!
It's officially a turn-up night for the houses. Unsurprisingly, it’s more of a linkup night for the season’s lovebirds, especially the long-distance pairs.
Day 12
5/8/2022
Bryann laments the lack of food in the level two house
The housemate had quite a lot to get off his chest after the house lost their wager task especially as they could go the entire week without food supplies.
Level one housemates win week 2 wager task
The houses were directed to create a unique sports game. Level one housemates get 1500 pocket naira for their Saturday grocery shopping.
Bella shares audition details
In a chat with Sheggz, the housemate revealed she was blindfolded and driven to an unknown destination as one of the stages of her audition. She further revealed that her mother kicked against her coming on the show.
Did you miss the Daniella and Khalid pool kiss?
The two may have made things official last night after sharing a passionate kiss in the pool during the level two house pool party
Sheggz tears up in heart-to-heart with Bella
The British Nigerian footballer broke down while sharing a bit about his family.
Day 11
Housemates reunite for Showmax task
04/8/2022 9:00 pm
Level one and two housemates have gathered in the arena for an acting task. For some, the highlight of the night is Doyin and Cyph reuniting after last Saturday's kiss. Is it too soon to call in shippers for their long distance relationship?
04/8/2022 12:40
Level one housemates are having a heated exchange
Eloswag got upset over a joke made by Chomzy and Bella. Things shockingly went south in seconds flaring up at the ladies. Expectedly, Sheggz weighed in to defend his sweetheart.
Day 9
2/8/2022
Big Brother instructs Modella to shake up the house
The level two fake housemate has been directed by Big Brother to cause some chaos in the house.
Level two diary session is live!
In addition to learning about the housemates' week so far, Biggie has queried them about the newly introduced fake housemates.
Day 8
Hermes nominates five housemates for possible eviction
1/8/2022 8:00 pm
The HoH has nominated Cyph, Phyna, Christy O, Amaka and Khalid from the Level two house for possible eviction.
Hermes wins HoH games
The housemate will nominate five housemates from the level two house.
Week 2 Head of House Games is live!
1/8/2022 6:00pm
This week's games is expected to kickstart eviction nominations. For the week, Eloswag, who won last week's games is ineligible to participate, alongside the newly introduced fake housemates Deji and Modella.
Similar to the previous week, the winner of tonight's games automatically gets immunity from the week's possible eviction, immunity for his or her level and the sole power to nominate for eviction.
The housemates' wager task for the week is themed sports
For their wager task of the week, the houses have been instructed to create to invent an original sport to be performed on Friday . In addition to creating the sport, the housemates will make a rule book with guidelines on how the sport will be played, and design female and male jerseys.
Chichi and Sheggz start the morning with a heated exchange
Chichi fired some shots Sheggz' way this morning over a brief misunderstanding. The exotic dancer assumed Sheggz excluded her from the Gen-Z category but promptly apologized when she realized her error.
Day 7
The live show is on!
31/7/2022 7:00pm
Big Brother has introduced a new twist to the game with the introduction of two fake housemates.
The housemates Deji and Modella have been put in the Level one and two houses respectively and are expected to shake the game up.
Day 6
30/7/2022 11:45pm
The Saturday night party is live!
The 2-hour party will be the first time the houses will party together. Unfortunately for level two housemates, the party ends at 12:00 am. For winning yesterday's wager, level one housemates will have extra hours of drunken fun.
Amaka and Bryan clash over level two shopping
The housemates have had a rocky relationship all week. Today's trade of words was inspired by the weekly shopping.
Day 5
Big Brother issues stern warning to Sheggz and Phyna
The housemates have been found guilty of playing to the camera.
Big Brother has issued a stern warning to Sheggz, Phyna and the whole house on attempting to communicate with viewers or to infer what viewers might be thinking.
The warning was issued right after the wager presentation which was won by the level two house.
Level 2 house wins the wager presentation
The housemates get 1500 pocket naira, exclusive access to shop for the week, Thursday’s pool party and Saturday’s after party.
The Friday weekly wager presentation is underway!
29/7/ 2022 7:00pm
Once again, the houses have come together to present their presentation. Recall that the houses were instructed to form three groups of four housemates. They were told to prepare a talent showcase which will be performed simultaneously.
Levels will compete against each other. The winning level will be determined by the creativity , originality and organization of their performance. Biggie did not mention talent as the focus of their showcase will be on how the groups creatively put together something memorable.
The perks will see the winning level have the opportunity to shop on Saturday while the losing team will survive on the bare minimum. Only the winning team will party next Thursday and the Saturday after party.
Day 4
Level 1 housemates are partying tonight
The housemates have been instructed to prepare for the first pool party slated for 10:00pm tonight.
Level 2 housemates win cake task
For winning, the housemates get the cup cakes designed by the level one housemates.
28/7/2022
Task Time
28/7/2022 3:19 pm
The housemates are hard at work on a cake which will be presented to Big Brother in a few minutes.
Missed the Beauty and Groovy kiss?
Level two housemates, Beauty and Groovy, are moving things up with the speed of light. The housemates grabbed a brief kiss last night.
Bella and Shegzz
What do we call this ship? The housemates continue to cosy up to each other
Day 3
The Level one housemates' first Diary Session is ongoing
27/7/2022 2:00pm
The housemates are sharing with Biggie their thoughts on being on the show.
Big Brother gives new music task
27/7/2022 1:05 pm
Lounge time is over for the housemates as Biggie has directed each house to create a theme song. The music must be an original song composed by the housemates and not a cover of any existing song. The housemates will perform the song as part of their Friday task.
Chichi talks about her life as an exotic dancer
26/7/2022 6:00 pm
The level two housemate hinted to Eloswag that she experienced depression especially when she began the career journey.
The diary sessions are officially underway!
26/7/2022 2:30 pm
The first diary session of the season has kicked off with the Level two housemates. For the session, Big Brother is curious about how the housemates feel about the houses and their winning chances 72 hours into the game.
Phyna and Chichi clash over strategy
Chichi and Phyna got into a heated exchange over Chichi's obsession with level two housemates.
Day 2
26/7/2022 7:00 am
It's officially day 2 of the Level Up game and so far, ships have started forming, and housemates are bonding even tighter.
New twist unravelled
25/7/2022 8:20 pm
It appears the housemates were paired together for a week before the show launch. The housemates are currently sharing what they know about their paired housemate from the other house.
Tail of House reward
For having the poorest performance of the HOH games, Bella has been directed by Biggie to wear her clothes inside out for the week. The directive excludes her undergarments.
Big Brother introduces a new twist
There will be no nominations for the week but the HOH must keep this a secret from the house.
Eloswag wins the first HOH games of the season
25/07/2022 7:00 pm
The level two housemate holds the sole right to nominate a housemate for possible eviction until stated otherwise.
The Head of House Game is ongoing
25/07/2022 6:55 pm
The season's head of house game is officially on! Interestingly, Big Brother united the houses for the game, another hint that we will be in for some mind-blowing twist this season.
Big Brother has announced Bella as the first tail of the season with her reward to be announced soon.
Bella and Chichi clash over a wager task
25/07/2022 2:33 pm
The housemates got into a heated argument over Big Brother's wager task.
Wager Task
The housemates have been directed by Big Brother to plan and deliver a talent show due on Friday. The housemates must split themselves into a group of four with each member of the group showcasing a distinct talent.
Day 1
It's no news that the 24 housemates are in separate houses, accessible on two separate channels, a twist that's got fans curious about Biggie's motive. Speaking of Big Brother, the housemates have received their first wager task of the season.
This article is being updated with live events from the Big Brother Naija house...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng