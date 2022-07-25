BBNaija 7: Eloswag is the first HOH of the ‘Level Up’ season

For the HOH games, Biggie united the houses for the first time, a fresh twist to the game that’s sure to introduce more twists.

According to Biggie, as HOH, Eloswag will have the exclusive right to nominate housemates until stated otherwise. Other housemates can advise the Head of House on who to nominate but this must be kept a secret until Big Brother says so.

Eloswag has been given 30 minutes to nominate a housemate.

What we gathered so far