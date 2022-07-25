RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Eloswag is the first HOH of the 'Level Up' season

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Eloswag has emerged the first Head of House of the Level Up season.

The housemates beat the rest of the contestants for the night on several elimination games, wrapping with an exciting one involving cashew nuts.

For the HOH games, Biggie united the houses for the first time, a fresh twist to the game that’s sure to introduce more twists.

According to Biggie, as HOH, Eloswag will have the exclusive right to nominate housemates until stated otherwise. Other housemates can advise the Head of House on who to nominate but this must be kept a secret until Big Brother says so.

Eloswag has been given 30 minutes to nominate a housemate.

What we gathered so far

The winner of the HOH automatically earns his house immunity from evictions for the week which leaves the choice of a housemate from the level one house.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

