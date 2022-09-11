RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Housemates rock week 7’s oldies themed Saturday night party

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Housemates had two hours of undiluted fun, away from the pressure of nominations, food wars and thankfully, to classic Nigerian music.

BBNaija season 7 housemates [Instagram/bigbronaija]
BBNaija season 7 housemates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

The night was not without its drama albeit mild. Expectedly, couples ensured to stay close to each other.

Chichi’s absence from the dance floor did not go unnoticed. It appears the party brought back memories of Deji, her house sweetheart and the house ships sharing occasional kisses didn’t help matters.

While the mood of the party was typically mid-tempo, fans had the pleasure of watching the entire house on the dance floor for the duration of the party, a feat that’s eluded us for weeks now.

Among other fine points of the night, the music (of Nigerian classics) was thrilling enough to keep the housemates in their dancing shoes in spite of the conspicuous absence of a DJ host for the night.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
