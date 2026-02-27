How Power Oil Turned Marathon Runners Into a Family (And Gave Out ₦500k)

Let's be real: most brand "communities" are just email lists with good intentions. But Power Oil actually built something real for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2026. When Power Oil announced their running community, they didn't just hand out T-shirts and call it a day. They went all in.

February 14. Valentine's Day. While some Lagosians were planning romantic dinners, the Power Oil crew was preparing to run the city.. The community members hit the streets in the numbers branded in Power Oil merch, representing a movement.