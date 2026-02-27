Advertisement

How Power Oil Turned Marathon Runners Into a Family (And Gave Out ₦500k)

19:14 - 27 February 2026
Let's be real: most brand "communities" are just email lists with good intentions. But Power Oil actually built something real for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2026.

When Power Oil announced their running community, they didn't just hand out T-shirts and call it a day. They went all in.

February 14. Valentine's Day. While some Lagosians were planning romantic dinners, the Power Oil crew was preparing to run the city.. The community members hit the streets in the numbers branded in Power Oil merch, representing a movement.

Power Oil has been championing heart health for 13 years through events like the WalkHeartOn, free health checks, and actual partnerships that save lives. Their exclusive community is just the latest proof that they're not playing about healthy living.

Power Oil is really about that wellness life. And the community they built is still going strong.

That's how you do brand purpose. For real.

