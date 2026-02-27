Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
How Power Oil Turned Marathon Runners Into a Family (And Gave Out ₦500k)
Let's be real: most brand "communities" are just email lists with good intentions. But Power Oil actually built something real for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2026.
When Power Oil announced their running community, they didn't just hand out T-shirts and call it a day. They went all in.
February 14. Valentine's Day. While some Lagosians were planning romantic dinners, the Power Oil crew was preparing to run the city.. The community members hit the streets in the numbers branded in Power Oil merch, representing a movement.
Power Oil has been championing heart health for 13 years through events like the WalkHeartOn, free health checks, and actual partnerships that save lives. Their exclusive community is just the latest proof that they're not playing about healthy living.
Power Oil is really about that wellness life. And the community they built is still going strong.
That's how you do brand purpose. For real.
-
Lifestyle 06.02.20262025 Celebrity Interviews On Pulse
-
Lifestyle 20.12.2025How Well Do You Know BIC 1 Shaver?
-
-
-
-
Lifestyle 24.11.2025Adulting Is No Joke!
-
Lifestyle 20.11.2025Are You Trying To Date Me Or My Daddy?
-
-