Atiku Says He Regrets Helping to Remove President Jonathan From Power

Atiku Abubakar wish he didn't help to kick Jonathan out of office

Nigeria’s former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, is engaging in some navel-gazing as he admits to regretting helping to kick former president Goodluck Jonathan from office in 2015.

The former Vice President made this remark while addressing the press during a media briefing with other opposition leaders in Abuja on Thursday, February 26th, 2026. According to him, the issues that necessitated the creation of the then opposition coalition, All Progressive Conference (APC), are now far greater than they were nearly 12 years ago.

“We came together and formed APC because we felt democracy was faulty in 2014, only to end up worse,” the Turanki Adamawa said. He added that the coalition, which helped the APC to end the People’s Democratic Party’s 16-year reign in power, set the country back. “We must succeed to make sure we restore true democracy to our country,” Atiku charged the opposition as the 2027 election draws closer.

The press conference had in attendance other leading opposition figures under the African Democratic Congress, including former Governor of Anambra State, former Senate President David Mark, former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, amongst others. Also in attendance was the National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ahmed Ajuji, and the party’s major stakeholder, Buba Galadima.

The Quest to Undo The “Mistake” of 2015

In February 2013, Nigeria's three largest opposition parties, the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), and All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), along with a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) merged to form the All Progressive Conference (APC) as a strong coalition to kick the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) out of power.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also led some PDP members to move to the APC, which further strengthened the opposition.

Late Former President Muhammadu Buhari

The merger proved to be a success as APC flag bearer, former military head of state General Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015, defeated the incumbent president Goodluck Jonathan to end the PDP’s 16-year hold on power.

However, the union didn’t last as Atiku Abubakar returned to the PDP on whose platform he ran for President against President Buhari in 2019 and also against incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

Atiku Abubakar, who served as Vice President under President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007, has run for president in 2019 and 2023 in a bid to unseat the APC party he helped bring to power. He’s also expected to vie for the ticket of the African Democratic Congress, which would see him run for president for the fourth time (2007,2019,2023).

When Will The 2027 General Elections Take Place?

Nigerians are currently gearing up for the political season as the National Electoral Commission recently updated the schedule for the 2027 general elections. Should Atiku Abubakar secure his party’s mandate, his name will be on the ballot for the Presidential elections scheduled for January 16, 2027.

