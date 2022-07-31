RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Biggie introduces fake housemates to the ‘Level Up’ season

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Deji and Modella are the latest housemates to be introduced to the game

Level up fake housemates Deji and Modella [bigbronaija]

It’s officially week one of the Big Brother Naija Level Up season and the housemates are bringing the heat.

To kick off the live premiere, Biggie has unveiled a fresh twist with the introduction of two new fake housemates.

Deji and Modella have joined Levels one and two respectively and are expected to shake things up. Fingers crossed!

Meanwhile, the vacation is officially over for the housemates as eviction nominations, according to show host Ebuka kicks off right after Monday’s HOH games.

This week has seen some major twists to the game and expectedly the drama. There has been romance too, interestingly from both houses.

