It’s officially week one of the Big Brother Naija Level Up season and the housemates are bringing the heat.
BBNaija 7: Biggie introduces fake housemates to the ‘Level Up’ season
Deji and Modella are the latest housemates to be introduced to the game
To kick off the live premiere, Biggie has unveiled a fresh twist with the introduction of two new fake housemates.
Deji and Modella have joined Levels one and two respectively and are expected to shake things up. Fingers crossed!
Meanwhile, the vacation is officially over for the housemates as eviction nominations, according to show host Ebuka kicks off right after Monday’s HOH games.
This week has seen some major twists to the game and expectedly the drama. There has been romance too, interestingly from both houses.
