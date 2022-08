From the poster shared on the page with arrows moving from Level 1 house to Level 2 and vice verse, it appears Biggie plans to swap housemates from both houses.

Another school of thought believes that just maybe Biggie plans to move the housemates from Level 1 house to Level 2 while those in Level 2 will be moved to Level 1.

As the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu stated at the premiere, this season will be filled with jaw-dropping moments.

The planned shake off takes place later today at 8:00 pm.

What does this mean for the housemates - If any of the housemates involved in a relationship gets swapped, their loyalty will be tested

For others, it will give them the chance to see the other houses and their designs.

Two housemates have been evicted from the show already.

The first housemate to be evicted from the show was Christy O. This was followed by Cyph's eviction.

The housemates were evicted from the show after spending fifteen days in the house.