Peruzzi, 9ice, Terry G and FOLA Take Lagos Through Time at Glenfiddich Experimental Night Concert

Glenfiddich Experimental Night has steadily grown into a space where Nigerian music can stretch across generations without apology.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Glenfiddich Experimental Night Concert returned to Lagos with a lineup that moved freely between memory, reinvention and culture. The world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky returned with this annual event, transforming Lagos into a living archive of Nigerian music, where heritage met reinvention and storytelling took centre stage.

Maze x Mxtreme

Built around the idea that culture is never fixed, Glenfiddich Experimental Night has steadily grown into a space where Nigerian music can stretch across generations without apology. It is not about chasing trends or nostalgia for its own sake, but about allowing different moments in music to sit comfortably side by side. That philosophy shaped the 2025 edition in quiet but confident ways. The 2025 edition, held in partnership with international music label gamma records, began with a DJ relay that shaped the night early. Casper Sandra , Cocaina , Gigi Jasmine , Maze x Mxtreme , Crowd Kontroller , Tag Team and Tunes rotated seamlessly, pulling from different decades and genres. By the time the DJs wrapped their sets, the room was already in motion.

Tag Team

Peruzzi stepped out first when the live performances began. Calm and assured, he leaned into melody and connection, delivering Somebody Baby and Majesty to an audience that met him with loud, easy responses. It was a grounded opening that firmly placed the night in the present. The mood shifted with 9ice .

His set brought a slower, more reflective energy, built on storytelling that has followed him for more than two decades. When Gongo Aso and Street Credibility came on, the response was immediate. Voices rose, not out of hype, but recognition. It was one of the night’s most communal moments. Then Terry G took the stage and disrupted the rhythm entirely.

Terry G

The Free Madness crooner returned with the unpredictable energy that once defined an era of Nigerian pop music. His performance was loud, restless and unfiltered, driven by genre bending production and anthems that still landed with force. The reaction in the room made it clear that his influence has not faded. FOLA , closed the night by pushing the sound forward. His performance leaned into experimentation, stretching the energy outward and offering a glimpse of what lies ahead. As the final notes faded, the crowd lingered, reluctant to let the night end, a fitting finale to a night built on evolution.

FOLA

Beyond the music, the night drew an impressive cross-section of Nigeria’s creative ecosystem. Faces from music, film, fashion and beyond filled the space, including Vice President and General Manager of gamma in Africa, Larry Gaaga, alongside Osi Suave, Charles Okpaleke, Ike Onyema, Seyi Classic, Fola David, Shaun Okojie, Mide Iwasokun, Chimezie Imo and Efe Tommy, among others. Their presence reinforced Experimental Night’s role as a meeting point for cultural influence and creative exchange.

Over the years, the Glenfiddich Experimental Night concert has settled into its place as a cultural marker in Lagos. In every sense, the event stands as a reminder that the future of culture is built by those bold enough to respect where it comes from while daring to imagine where it can go next. #GlenfiddichExperimentalNight #GlenfiddichNG

ABOUT GLENFIDDICH

Founded in 1887 in Dufftown, Scotland, Glenfiddich is the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky and one of the few distilleries to remain family-owned for more than 130 years. Known for its pioneering role in introducing single malt whisky to the global stage, Glenfiddich has built a reputation for craftsmanship, innovation, and authenticity.

The Glenfiddich range includes timeless expressions such as the 12, 15, 18, 21, and 30 Year Old single malts, alongside rare and collectible releases that celebrate the brand’s heritage. Over the years, Glenfiddich has also developed experimental and limited-edition bottles, from cask-finished whiskies to collaborations that push the boundaries of traditional Scotch making. Each expression embodies the brand’s stag emblem, a symbol of pioneering spirit and distinction.

Today, Glenfiddich is enjoyed in more than 180 countries, appealing to both long-time whisky enthusiasts and a new generation of consumers seeking refined experiences. The brand continues to set the standard for single malt Scotch, combining tradition with modern luxury. For more information, visit the official Website or connect with Glenfiddich on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook



