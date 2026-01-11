How Rexona Powered Detty December With Confidence, Helping Nigerians Stay Fresh Through Every Cultural Experience

By fitting seamlessly into the season’s most memorable experiences, Rexona stayed relevant in the moments that mattered most.

December in Nigeria is Detty, fun and unapologetically alive. It’s the month where days melt into nights, playlists turn into anthems, and every weekend comes with multiple options for where to be and how hard to turn up.

Last December was no different. From street parties to packed concerts and worship gatherings, people showed up with the same unmistakable energy, moving their bodies, singing along to familiar songs, and soaking in the joy of the season. There was music everywhere, laughter in the air, and nonstop movement. And while movement usually comes with sweat, that didn’t slow anyone down last year, thanks to Rexona's presence across major moments with one simple message: “Stay Fresh this Detty December with Rexona”.

Wanni x Handi at Island Block Party

Throughout the season, Rexona became part of the experiences that defined Detty December for young Nigerians, helping them enjoy themselves without slowing down. From the creative buzz of Fashion Rave and the laughter-filled atmosphere of AprokoNation Fiesta to the powerful collective worship at The eXperience 2025, and the vibrant scenes at Island Block Party, Ourland 2025 and finally, the electrifying energy at Mainland Block Party with Olamide (Mission 26k), Rexona was right at the centre of all the action. Each event had its own rhythm and personality, but they were all connected by one thing — people in motion, fully present and fully engaged — making them the perfect spaces to bring Rexona’s freshness promise to life.

Mainland Block Party with Olamide (Mission 26k)

As people danced, sang, laughed, and connected without holding back, Rexona was there to ensure they stayed fresh no matter how intense the moment got. By fitting seamlessly into the season’s most memorable experiences, Rexona stayed relevant in the moments that mattered most — not interrupting the fun, but supporting it and helping people stay confident throughout.

Speaking on the brand’s presence during Detty December, Jeremiah Omotade, Brand Manager for Rexona, stated that the initiative focused on connecting with young Nigerians in spaces where movement, and expression naturally thrive. “This campaign was designed with the youth at heart. Rexona was present at diverse cultural events to ensure freshness, making it easier for the festive season to be enjoyed with confidence,” he stated.