Adekunle makes a grand gesture of love for Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Love knows no bounds even for the enclosed housemates.

Adekunle takes reconciliation to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars'
Adekunle takes reconciliation to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Housemates were hit yesterday with four evictions on the BBNaija All Stars live eviction show. Adekunle and Venita watched their friend and ally Seyi leave the house. Many feared that would crush them, but they seemed to be more focused on their love issues.

Adekunle wasted no time and hired the help of Soma, Angel, Pere and Neo to serenade Venita in a way to apologise for the issues they had. The performance was indeed beautiful to watch for the fans and lovers of the BBNaija All Stars ship as Adekunle definitely taken reconciliation steps up a notch on the show.

The duo had confirmed during the previous week's eviction that they were now a couple but this weekend viewers noticed that their favourite couple were apart. Apparently, Adekunle dancing with other female housemates during the Saturday Rave party was one of the issues deduced.

In a way to resolve their differences after the eviction show, the couple had a conversation in the garden alone. Venita was also very angry at Adekunle for removing his things from their shared locker when they hadn't resolved the issue.

Things quickly escalated between them, which drew the attention of other BBNaija All Stars housemates. Adekunle was advised at some point to leave her alone in the garden restroom, so the viewers don't get the wrong impression of what was really going on in there.

Hence the reason for Adekunle employing the help of other housemates to appeal on his behalf to Venita. They ended the rollercoaster night on a good note, and everyone is eager to see how this week turns out for them.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

