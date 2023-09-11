Adekunle's love letter causes chaos on 'BBNaija All Stars'

During the eviction show last night, the host Ebuka brought up the love letter dilemma as he questioned if Cee-C was the one who had sent it to Adekunle. But everyone including Adekunle's love interest, Venita, were in shock by the revelation because he had kept it a secret to all.

Fans and viewers were expecting Venita to raise the roof about the matter, but interestingly, Cee-C was the one angry at how she was questioned by Ebuka. She insisted that things that concerned her were always being dragged unnecessarily especially now that the host and everyone outside could see who the culprit was.

Cee-C rained curses on whoever was out to tarnish her image as she argued that Adekunle knew who wrote the letter but chose to blame it on her. She had earlier tagged Doyin as the possible suspect because she left behind letters for herself and Alex before her eviction.

Angel, who is the real culprit, has gone on to confess to her love interest Soma as she fears the outcome of the spilled secret. Right now, only Angel, Soma and Ilebaye are aware of who the culprit is, even though Adekunle has some suspect in mind.

The Adekunle and Venita ship doesn't seem shaken by recent happenings, as they confess allegiance to themselves. Venita for one was quick to make it known to all that the situation didn't move her, as she tore the letter without even reading it. She also reminded Adekunle of her support for him as long as he protected her too.

