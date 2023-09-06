ADVERTISEMENT
Angel tries to prank Adekunle with a love letter on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Ships in the house are being tested by new game plans.

Angel is out on a prank mission on BBNaija All Stars.
Angel is out on a prank mission on BBNaija All Stars.

She wrote a love letter and placed it in Adekunle's locker. According to the letter, the lady has been a secret admirer of Adekunle and is hoping they get to connect outside of the BBNaija All Stars house away from his current love interest, Venita.

She also went as far as spraying Cee-C's perfume on the letter so it would be traced back to her completely.

Angel went on to intimate Ilebaye about what she had done, asking for advice on how to get Venita's attention to the letter. But Ilebaye was adamant about her just leaving things as it is, reminding her that Venita and Cee-C would explode when they saw the letter.

Angel explained that her reason for placing Cee-C as the culprit was because she had already made a dissing comment about Venita and Adekunle's relationship to their hearing which makes are the best person to rope it to.

Earlier this morning, Adekunle was seen reading the letter alone in the locker room, but he didn't have any response to what he had read, other than a giggle. He and Venita have just settled their differences a while back and he took the move not to tell her yet about the letter.

Contrary to people's assumptions Angel doesn't have any issues with Cee-C or Venita. In fact, earlier on in the day Angel was seen bonding with Venita while she plaited her hair.

But this current prank move seems unexplainable considering how hot it could blow if not handled properly. The game is getting closer to the end and BBNaija All Stars housemates are getting more intense with their strategies to eliminate competition in the house.

