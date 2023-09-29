ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

4 times Cross was the ultimate game master on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

His actions so far have made him the most calculative finalist.

Cross was the ultimate game master on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Instagram/CrossBoss]
Cross was the ultimate game master on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Instagram/CrossBoss]

Recommended articles

His moments were a lot less controversial and it proved the theory of housemates not needing outrageous moves to make it to the final week. Here are four highlights from Cross on BBNaija All Stars:

By winning the last game on Monday, September 25, 2023, Cross became the only housemate who became an HOH twice on BBNaija All Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

He won for the first time on September 11, 2023, becoming the HOH for the eighth week of the show, after several fails prior to that.

Cross proved he was the best sportsman with the steps he took to claim his spot as a finalist BBNaija All Stars.

On September 17, 2023, Big Brother gave the housemates the opportunity to have an ultimate shopping experience which included an ultimate immunity pass at the cost of 4,000 Moniepoints.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cross gathered coins from Alex who gave hers for free, Omashola who demanded ₦1 million, Neo who allegedly demanded ₦3 million and Pere who had no clear request. This immunity pass made him the very first finalist on BBNaija All Stars.

Cross early days in the house can be described as a lover-boy era with several entanglements. On August 2, 2023, he had a wild night sharing a kiss with three ladies on BBNaija All Stars. The ladies include Cee-C, Ilebaye, Uriel and Kimoprah.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the period of three weeks which she spent as a new housemate on BBNaija All Stars, Cross seemed swept away by her presence. Things between them became complicated with an entanglement situation involving Pere.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 times Cross was the ultimate game master on 'BBNaija All Stars'

4 times Cross was the ultimate game master on 'BBNaija All Stars'

We built 38 sets from scratch for 'The Black Book' - Editi Effiong

We built 38 sets from scratch for 'The Black Book' - Editi Effiong

How Editi Effiong delivered a global hit with 'The Black Book' [Exclusive]

How Editi Effiong delivered a global hit with 'The Black Book' [Exclusive]

BBNaija's Angel debunks rumours tagging her relationship with Soma as PR

BBNaija's Angel debunks rumours tagging her relationship with Soma as PR

Nigerian producer Hitsound kicks off attempt to set new Guinness World Record

Nigerian producer Hitsound kicks off attempt to set new Guinness World Record

Emerging star Roman Dc releases new single 'Moment' ahead of debut EP

Emerging star Roman Dc releases new single 'Moment' ahead of debut EP

4 intriguing highlights from Pere on 'BBNaija All Stars'

4 intriguing highlights from Pere on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Here is what Funke Akindele has learned from her failed marriage

Here is what Funke Akindele has learned from her failed marriage

Rising act Noon Dave features South African star Pabi Cooper on 'Hillary' remix

Rising act Noon Dave features South African star Pabi Cooper on 'Hillary' remix

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Angel and Soma's constant kissing was one of the highlights of BBNaija All Stars. [BigBrotherNaija]

4 highlights from Thursday's pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere called housemates out for disregarding Ilebaye on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pereegbioffical]

Pere calls out housemates for disrespecting Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The Black Book became a global hit in three days. [Titter/Editieffiong]

'The Black Book' is number 1 on Netflix in 12 countries

Six highlights from Ilebaye so far on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/ilebayeee]

6 major highlights from Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'