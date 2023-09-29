4 times Cross was the ultimate game master on 'BBNaija All Stars'

His moments were a lot less controversial and it proved the theory of housemates not needing outrageous moves to make it to the final week. Here are four highlights from Cross on BBNaija All Stars:

Becoming Head-of-House twice

By winning the last game on Monday, September 25, 2023, Cross became the only housemate who became an HOH twice on BBNaija All Stars.

He won for the first time on September 11, 2023, becoming the HOH for the eighth week of the show, after several fails prior to that.

Standing out as the first finalist

Cross proved he was the best sportsman with the steps he took to claim his spot as a finalist BBNaija All Stars.

On September 17, 2023, Big Brother gave the housemates the opportunity to have an ultimate shopping experience which included an ultimate immunity pass at the cost of 4,000 Moniepoints.

Cross gathered coins from Alex who gave hers for free, Omashola who demanded ₦1 million, Neo who allegedly demanded ₦3 million and Pere who had no clear request. This immunity pass made him the very first finalist on BBNaija All Stars.

The male housemate with the highest multiple kisses on BBNaija All Stars

Cross early days in the house can be described as a lover-boy era with several entanglements. On August 2, 2023, he had a wild night sharing a kiss with three ladies on BBNaija All Stars. The ladies include Cee-C, Ilebaye, Uriel and Kimoprah.

Romantic ship with Kimoprah