Cross and Pere address love triangle with Kimoprah on 'BBNaija All Stars'

After Thursday's pool party, the guys were seen in the locker room discussing the secret the parrot had spilled earlier. Apparently, some of the All Stars housemates had spoken about Cross, Pere and Kimoprah being in a love triangle considering the fact that both guys had feelings for Kimoprah.

Cross questioned Pere, asking why he did not tell him about his feelings towards Kimoprah, considering their close history as friends. Pere's defence was the fact that he told the lady in question about his feelings and didn't feel the need to reiterate it with him.

Kimoprah was also present during the conversation and blamed Cross for not figuring out that Pere liked her. The conversation ended without them addressing who Kimoprah really liked and wanted to be with.

Earlier on, before Cross and Pere's conversation, Cee-C and Doyin had spoken to Cross about the situation. According to them, Cross had hijacked Kimoprah knowing fully well Pere liked her.

They admitted to everything that was spilled by the parrot but also implored Cross to address the situation with Pere immediately. So, the conversation in the locker room was Cross' way of trying to resolve the situation but all can see that things are far from being resolved.