ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Cross and Pere address love triangle with Kimoprah on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The Parrot reveals the undertone drama going on in the house and now there is a problem.

Cross, Pere and Kimoprah find themselves in a triangle on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]
Cross, Pere and Kimoprah find themselves in a triangle on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]

Recommended articles

After Thursday's pool party, the guys were seen in the locker room discussing the secret the parrot had spilled earlier. Apparently, some of the All Stars housemates had spoken about Cross, Pere and Kimoprah being in a love triangle considering the fact that both guys had feelings for Kimoprah.

Cross questioned Pere, asking why he did not tell him about his feelings towards Kimoprah, considering their close history as friends. Pere's defence was the fact that he told the lady in question about his feelings and didn't feel the need to reiterate it with him.

Kimoprah was also present during the conversation and blamed Cross for not figuring out that Pere liked her. The conversation ended without them addressing who Kimoprah really liked and wanted to be with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier on, before Cross and Pere's conversation, Cee-C and Doyin had spoken to Cross about the situation. According to them, Cross had hijacked Kimoprah knowing fully well Pere liked her.

They admitted to everything that was spilled by the parrot but also implored Cross to address the situation with Pere immediately. So, the conversation in the locker room was Cross' way of trying to resolve the situation but all can see that things are far from being resolved.

This isn't the first time Pere and Cross have liked the same female BBNaija housemate, considering the fact that they were both housemates on Shine Ya Eye season. During their time on BBNaija season six they had both like Maria, which they confirmed again during this current season.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cross and Pere address love triangle with Kimoprah on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross and Pere address love triangle with Kimoprah on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to spend 1 year on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to spend 1 year on Billboard Hot 100

Even with your 'Awolowo' name you're nothing - BBN's Tacha rips into Seyi

Even with your 'Awolowo' name you're nothing - BBN's Tacha rips into Seyi

Burna Boy gets 7 nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards [Full Nominations List]

Burna Boy gets 7 nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards [Full Nominations List]

Mercy threatens Big Brother with voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy threatens Big Brother with voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Fixing my teeth with crowns cost $9000 - BBNaija's Neo Akpofure

Fixing my teeth with crowns cost $9000 - BBNaija's Neo Akpofure

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2 returns with extra drama in trailer

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2 returns with extra drama in trailer

Parrot returns with more secrets after a long break on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Parrot returns with more secrets after a long break on 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 Nigerian celebrities air their views on election tribunal's judgement

5 Nigerian celebrities air their views on election tribunal's judgement

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alex hits Ike over a misunderstanding on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Alex hits Ike during Thursday pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Actors go through major body transformations for their roles.

5 Nollywood actors who underwent dramatic transformations for a role

Adekunle takes reconciliation to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Adekunle makes a grand gesture of love for Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Housemates feel Ilebaye has been playing mind games on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Ilebaye is playing mind games on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Whitemoney