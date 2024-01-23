ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for your sincere counsel uncle - Kunle Remi to Femi Otedola

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The fact that Femi Otedola is Remi's wife, Tiwi's uncle, came as a pleasant surprise to many social media users.

Kunle Remi, Tiwi and Femi Otedola all smiles at the church wedding [Instagram/Femiotedola]
On Monday, January 22, 2024, the business tycoon posted pictures from Remi's wedding to Tiwi, congratulating them on their union and wishing them well.

"Yet more good times to be grateful for! Congratulations to my beautiful niece Tiwi on her union with KR! 👰🏾‍♀️ Wish you a wonderful life together," he wrote.

Remi in turn, thanked him saying, "Dearest Uncle @femiotedola, thank you for your trust and sincere counsel. Incredibly blessed to have you in our corner. I do not take it lightly or for granted. We continue to pray only Gods best for you and the family. F.Ote."

Kunle Remi's comment, appreciating Femi Otedola [Instagram/ femiotedola]
The actor tied the knot with his wife Tiwi over the weekend and the event was completely star studded. Celebrities like Sharon Ooja, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Omowunmi Dada, Stan Nze among others, attended the event in grand style.

On Thursday night of January 18, 2024, the couple treated their friends and family to an intimate denim-themed pre-event tagged “Cocktail Fhings”. The love struck couple shared numerous kisses during the event in anticipation of their traditional wedding which took place the next day in Ibadan, Oyo State. Social media was filled with various pictures and videos from the wedding weekend.

The couple got engaged and in the US in 2023 and had their court wedding there. They then let the world sharing the news on New Year's day in 2024, a pleasant surprise to many fans and celebrities that congratulated them.

The blushing bride recounted her first impression saying, “Well, he was witty, reserved, and self-assured. And physically, there was no missing his Popeye arms and incredible smile. On a lighter note, his tight trousers and jewellery caught my attention. Hehe. I now know he owns more jewellery than me."

Remi on the other hand stated that Tiwi's confidence was what caught his interest when he first met her.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

