Chelsea's 3-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest exposed deep defensive frailties, marking their worst record at this stage since 1986-87. Despite Emmanuel Emegha's impressive brace, pressure is mounting on Xabi Alonso ahead of their clash with Brentford.

Chelsea's season lurched from disappointing to deeply concerning on Friday night as a 3-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest exposed once again the defensive vulnerabilities that are threatening to derail Xabi Alonso's first campaign in charge.

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The result was dramatic, with substitute Emmanuel Emegha almost rescuing a point after scoring twice off the bench, but the bigger story for Chelsea was what happened at the other end of the pitch.

READ ALSO - Premier League preview: Three things Chelsea must do to avoid another shocking defeat

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Defeat in Nottingham. #CFC | #NFOCHE https://t.co/M4LPYhOVll — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 27, 2026

By the time the final whistle sounded at the City Ground, the Blues had conceded three more goals and extended a trend that is becoming impossible to ignore.

Chelsea have now shipped 23 goals in the Premier League this season. Only bottom-placed Crystal Palace, with 27, have conceded more.

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso stunned at Stamford Bridge.

More worryingly for Alonso, Chelsea have not had a worse defensive record at this stage of a league season since the 1986-87 campaign, when they had conceded 26 goals after the same number of matches.

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Forest Punish Another Sloppy Chelsea Display

Igor Jesus gave the hosts the perfect start before Morgan Gibbs-White struck twice to put Nuno Espírito Santo's side firmly in control.

Chelsea's defensive structure looked fragile throughout the evening, particularly whenever Forest broke forward with pace and purpose.

While Emegha's two goals offered hope of an unlikely comeback, they could not disguise another night of defensive chaos.

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Geovany Quenda even had a late opportunity to snatch an equaliser, but his headed effort with virtually the final kick of the game drifted away.

Emmanuel Emegha.

Alonso's Biggest Challenge

The irony is that Alonso built his reputation at Bayer Leverkusen on organization, tactical discipline and defensive balance.

However, Chelsea continue to look vulnerable whenever opponents increase the intensity. Leeds exposed those weaknesses last week and Forest followed a similar blueprint, winning physical battles and taking advantage of moments when Chelsea lost their shape.

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The attacking signs remain encouraging, particularly with Emegha continuing to impress, but Chelsea's defence is becoming a major concern.

Pressure Growing Before Brentford Test

With Brentford up next, Alonso faces mounting pressure to find solutions quickly.

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Chelsea's attacking players have shown enough quality to keep them competitive in matches, but conceding at the current rate is unsustainable for a club with ambitions of climbing the table.

For now, the numbers tell a worrying story. Twenty-three goals conceded in 12 league matches is not just poor by Chelsea standards; it is the club's worst defensive start in almost four decades.