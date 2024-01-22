How Nigerian celebs turned up the glamour at Kunle Remi and Tiwi's wedding
This past weekend, Nigeria's A-list descended upon the wedding of Kunle Remi and Tiwi, and their fashion choices were nothing short of breathtaking.
Let's take a peek at some of the most dazzling looks:
Sharon Ooja
At the engagement, Sharon dazzled in a strapless peplum gown crafted from the wedding's stunning aso-ebi. The intricate details and vibrant colour made her a true standout.
For the white wedding, Sharon opted for a sleek and sophisticated strapless velvet dress. Her elegant updo and minimal accessories completed the look flawlessly.
Ini Dima-Okojie
At the engagement, Ini channelled her inner royalty in a luxurious boubou and elaborate headgear. The rich fabrics and intricate beadwork exuded an air of opulence.
For the white wedding, Ini kept things simple yet chic for the white wedding in a blue gown featuring a unique bodice. The bold colour and sculptural design made a lasting impression.
Deyemi Okanlawon
At the engagement, Deyemi wore a white agbada paired with a short-sleeved kaftan.
As a groomsman, Deyemi switched gears to a classic blue tuxedo, looking dapper and gentlemanly.
Omowunmi Dada
She stunned in a dreamy green dress adorned with delicate floral appliques.
Stan Nze
Stan broke away from the traditional black suit with a vibrant blue fusion outfit, injecting a touch of personality and flair.
Beverly Osu
She looked radiant in a purple halter-neck aso-oke dress and simple but stylish headgear.
Daniel Etim-Effiong
He nearly stole the spotlight in a sky blue suit, elevated by a stylish bow tie replacing the traditional necktie.
Bimbo Ademoye
Bimbo embraced her best man duties in a chic female version of a short-sleeved agbada, complete with matching headgear.
These celebrities truly brought their fashion A-game to Kunle Remi and Tiwi's wedding.
