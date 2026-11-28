Aotel wants to help Nigerian hotel owners unlock the hidden value in their properties

Nigeria’s hospitality industry has significant room for growth, but owning a hotel does not automatically translate into a profitable business. Rising operating costs, ageing facilities, inconsistent service delivery and limited access to customers continue to affect the performance of many hotel properties.

For hotel owners looking to improve their returns without starting an entirely new business, Aotel is introducing a different approach: transforming existing hotels through international hospitality standards, modern facilities, technology and professional management.

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An upscale international hotel chain under Yimei Group, Aotel works with existing hotel owners to reposition their properties under an international brand while allowing them to retain their original identity and characteristics.

Speaking about the company's approach, the CEO, Lockett Quin of Yimei Group's hospitality business, said its model was developed from experience in China and is now being introduced to Nigeria.

The company believes many hotels do not necessarily need to be rebuilt. They need the right investment, systems and expertise to reach their full commercial potential.

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More than a change of name

Aotel's transformation strategy is built around improving the physical product and strengthening hotel operations.

The renovation process covers rooms, furniture, interiors and facilities, with customised plans based on each property's condition and requirements. The company also leverages its procurement network, including sourcing selected furniture and equipment from China, to manage costs and support project delivery.

The CEO explained that the transformation goes beyond improving how a hotel looks.

"Number one, the product," he said, describing the importance of providing guests with clean, modern and comfortable facilities. "Number two is the operational capacity."

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He said Aotel introduces standard operating procedures (SOPs) across departments, including reception, housekeeping, accounting and food and beverage, while training local staff to deliver consistent guest services.

The company also provides digital systems that allow hotel transactions, room bookings and food orders to be recorded and monitored. According to the CEO, the systems help management identify operational gaps and minimise losses.

"Nobody can 100% guarantee against leakage. Minimise the loss," he said, explaining the importance of reducing revenue losses through better operational controls.

Improving revenue and controlling costs

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Aotel's model also focuses on helping hotels attract more customers through online and offline marketing, corporate partnerships and customer retention strategies.

The company says it introduces structured marketing activities, including tracking visits to potential corporate clients, to help generate demand and increase bookings.

According to the CEO, some hotels that recorded occupancy levels of around 20% to 30% before partnering with the company have reached approximately 60% to 70% on average after the transformation. He also estimates that the model can increase gross revenue by 40% to 50%, although these figures are company-reported claims.

Energy management is another priority. With some hotel operators spending millions of naira monthly on diesel, Aotel is promoting solar and battery storage solutions to reduce dependence on generators and improve power stability.

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A flexible partnership for hotel owners

Aotel says it assesses each property before recommending a customised renovation and investment plan. The CEO cited an estimated renovation investment of ₦5 million to ₦6 million per room, depending on the property and the work required.

The company also targets renovation delivery periods of approximately three months for projects involving 30 to 50 rooms, subject to project scope and site conditions.

Whether you operate a 20-room property, a 50-room hotel or a larger establishment, Aotel is inviting Nigerian hotel owners to explore a partnership that brings together international branding, renovation, technology, professional operations, staff training and supply-chain support.

Its mission is to help owners make better use of investments they have already made, improve guest experiences and build more competitive hospitality businesses.

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Aotel – Transforming Hotels.