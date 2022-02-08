RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ronke Odusanya's estranged husband apologises for requesting DNA over paternity of daughter

Odion Okonofua

Saheed's request for a DNA test came on the heels of the cheating allegations levelled against Odusanya.

Ronke Odusanya, her baby daddy, Olanrewaju Saheed and their daughter [Instagram/RonkeOdusanya]

Nollywood actress Ronke Odusanya's estranged husband, Olanrewaju Saheed has apologised for requesting a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of their daughter.

Olarewaju had filed a paternity test request in court in February 2021.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Monday, February 7, 2022, the businessman apologised for going through with the request.

"I'm doing this video to clear the air about the DNA I requested from the court. I'm really sorry about that. I want you guys to know that Oluwafifemi is my daughter and I love her so much with all my heart," he said.

"I'm really sorry for requesting DNA from the court. I love my daughter so much and I promise to take care of her, she's my love and I'm really sorry about this. Thanks and bye."

Odusanya's baby daddy, Saheed, through his lawyer, requested the court to order a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of the child, on the grounds of suspicion of infidelity.

Ronke Odusanya's daughter, Fife, turns one today August 18, 2020 [Instagram/RonkeOdusanya]
Ronke Odusanya's daughter, Fife, turns one today August 18, 2020 [Instagram/RonkeOdusanya] Pulse Nigeria

The voluptuous actress and her lawyer agreed to Saheed's request on the condition that he would foot the bills.

The actress’ lawyer also pleaded with the court to ensure it is a court-supervised DNA test.

Odusanya and Saheed's frosty relationship first made the headlines back in 2020.

The movie star was accused of financially wrecking her baby daddy, Saheed.

She however came out to debunk the claims.

Odion Okonofua

Ronke Odusanya's estranged husband apologises for requesting DNA over paternity of daughter

