“Our schools are not for sale”: Nigerians protest alleged sale of Unity School lands to private developers
A fierce legal and social battle is unfolding across Nigeria as alumni of the 112 Federal Unity Colleges (FGCs) move to block what they describe as the "systematic stripping" of school assets.
At the heart of the crisis is an allegation that lands belonging to Federal Unity Colleges, popularly known as Unity Schools, are being handed over to private developers through controversial Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements.
The controversy reached a boiling point following a deal involving Federal Government College (FGC) Kano. Reports indicate that roughly 33 hectares of the school’s land were concessioned to Pluck Global Construction Company.
While the developer promised to build hostels and classrooms, the Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) argues that the land’s market value, estimated in the tens of billions of naira, vastly outweighs the promised infrastructure.
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“Our schools are not for sale.”
The issue has since evolved into a nationwide protest movement under the slogan "Our Schools Are Not for Sale.”
The Unity Schools Old Students Association and several alumni bodies have organised demonstrations and awareness campaigns in Abuja, Lagos, and Kano, demanding an immediate halt to any land concession involving federal schools.
Protesters argue that Unity Schools are not ordinary institutions but symbols of national unity created after the Nigerian civil war to promote integration among Nigerians from different ethnic and religious backgrounds.
For many alumni, any attempt to commercialise school property represents a threat to the legacy and identity of the institutions.
Several old students also fear that allowing private estates or commercial projects within school environments could expose students to security risks, especially at a time when insecurity and attacks on schools remain concerns in parts of the country.
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Alumni raise concerns over transparency
Some alumni groups have questioned the transparency of the reported agreements and the valuation of school assets.
The issue has already moved into the legal arena, with some alumni associations reportedly seeking court injunctions to stop ongoing transactions.
Petitions have also allegedly been sent to anti-corruption agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).
Many stakeholders are now calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and protect federal education assets.
Government defends PPP strategy
The Federal Government, however, has defended the use of PPP arrangements in Unity Schools.
Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, reportedly said the government is exploring partnerships with private investors to address long-standing infrastructure challenges facing federal schools.
Supporters of the PPP model argue that many Unity Schools have suffered years of neglect and underfunding, making alternative financing necessary for rehabilitation and expansion.
Bigger debate about public assets
Beyond the immediate controversy, the protests have triggered broader concerns about the management of public institutions in Nigeria.
Education advocates warn that poorly regulated PPP agreements could gradually transfer public assets into private hands without sufficient oversight or stakeholder consultation.
Others argue that alumni associations and private donors should instead be encouraged to fund infrastructure projects without giving up school land.
In response, some old students’ associations have proposed independent fundraising initiatives and endowment programmes to support development projects within Unity Schools.
For now, the debate continues, with growing public attention focused on whether the government’s modernisation plans can coexist with preserving the heritage and integrity of Unity Schools across Nigeria.