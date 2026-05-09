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PHOTOS: Some of the best dressed celebrities at the 2026 AMVCA

Pulse Contributor
Pulse Contributor 20:44 - 09 May 2026
Some of the best dressed celebrities at the 2026 AMVCA
A galaxy of stars lit up Lagos on Saturday night as top names in the entertainment industry gathered for the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) Cultural Night.
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The glamorous event, which is currently being held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, celebrates African heritage, film and culture.

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​Celebrities flooded social media with stunning photos of their outfits, showcasing rich African traditions and bold fashion statements at the highly anticipated gathering.

Actors, filmmakers, reality TV stars and fashion enthusiasts appeared in colourful traditional ensembles that highlighted the beauty and diversity of African culture.

​Among the stars spotted at the event were Omowunmi Dada, Uche Jombo, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Mercy Atang, Nnenna Mbonu, and Iyabo Ojo.

​Others in attendance included Stan Nze, Bucci Franklin, Saga Adeolu, Liquorose, Neo Akpofure, and Venita Akpofure, all dressed in elaborate traditional attire that celebrated African identity and heritage.

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​Guests dazzled in richly crafted Aso Oke, Kente, Isiagu, beaded regalia and other indigenous fabrics, reflecting the creativity and elegance of African fashion.

​BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang arrives in a bread-inspired outfit, looking gorgeous at #AMVCA12, while Osas Ighodaro showed up at the AMVCAs in a striking, sculptural red gown that completely commanded attention.

Below are stunning photos of Nigerian celebrities at the award event

Deyemi Okanlawon
Dorathy Bachor
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Uche Jumbo
Akin Faminu
Bolaji Ogunmola
Kayode "Kaybobo" Oladele
Juliet Ibrahim
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Erica Nlewedim
Nini Signh
Stan Nze
Kie Kie Adeaga-Ilori
Nana Akua Addo
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Queen Mercy Atang
Shawn Faqua
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