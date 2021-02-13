A Magistrates Court in Lagos State has ordered that a DNA paternity test be conducted on the daughter of actress Ronke Odusanya.

According to Premium Times, the magistrate, M. O. Tanimola, gave the order on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, when the case was brought before her at Court 8, Samuel Ilori Court House, Ogba, Ikeja magisterial district, Lagos.

Odusanya's baby daddy, Olanrewaju Saheed, through his lawyer, requested the court to order a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of the child, on the grounds of suspicion of infidelity.

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusanya has welcomed a baby back in 2019.

The voluptuous actress and her lawyer agreed to Saheed's request on the condition that he would foot the bills.

The actress’ lawyer also pleaded with the court to ensure it is a court-supervised DNA test.

The Magistrate also ruled that the DNA test be done at an undisclosed hospital.

Also, the result will be sent directly to the court.

Ronke Odusanya and her daughter, Fife.

The case was adjourned till March 31, for further hearing.

Odusanya and Saheed's frosty relationship first made the headlines back in 2020.

The movie star was accused of financially wrecking her baby daddy, Saheed.

She however came out to debunk the claims.