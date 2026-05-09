BBNaija star Ilebaye seen assaulted and Injured disturbing a livestream, cries out for help

Former Big Brother Naija winner, Ilebaye Odiniya has sparked widespread concern online after appearing visibly injured during a distressing Instagram livestream that quickly went viral across social media platforms.

BBNaija winner Ilebaye appeared injured during a viral Instagram livestream.

The reality star was seen screaming for help during the chaotic scene.

Reality stars including Tacha and Beauty Tukura reacted online.

No official statement has yet been released by police authorities.

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Former Big Brother Naija winner, Ilebaye Odiniya has sparked widespread concern online after appearing visibly injured during a distressing Instagram livestream that quickly went viral across social media platforms.

In the video, the reality TV star was seen with a swollen eye and visibly injured lips while appearing emotional and repeatedly crying for help.

llebaye of BBN went live to cr¥ out for help from Nigerians after a man was seen beat!ng her.

She was assåult€d so severely that her face became badly swollen. pic.twitter.com/ilaDcW0d4Y — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) May 9, 2026

During the chaotic livestream, Ilebaye was also seen attempting to run while a man repeatedly hit her as voices believed to be family members were heard in the background trying to intervene.

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The incident reportedly happened in Abuja shortly after celebrations surrounding her 25th birthday, although details surrounding what led to the confrontation remain unclear and officially unverified.

Several social media posts the altercation involved a domestic dispute at her family residence. Online claims further alleged that the man seen in the video was her father, Hon. Emmanuel Godson Odiniya, a former local government chairman from Kogi State, though no official statement had been released confirming the allegations at the time of reporting.

Former Big Brother Naija winner, Ilebaye Odiniya

According to multiple viral accounts shared online, neighbours allegedly heard shouting from the residence but were unable to gain access to the house before the livestream surfaced online.

The situation drew reactions from fellow reality stars, including Tacha, who posted on social media:

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“I need someone in Abuja to take the police to Ilebaye’s house right now.”

Another former BBNaija housemate, Beauty Tukura, later stated that Ilebaye was safe but declined to share further details, saying it was “her story to tell.”

The development has since generated heated debate online, with many social media users calling for a police investigation into the incident, while others urged caution pending verified accounts from those directly involved.

Ilebaye, popularly known for her “Gen Z Baddie” persona, rose to fame after winning the 2023 edition of Big Brother Naija All Stars.

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She had previously participated in the show’s Level Up edition in 2022 before returning to win the All Stars season.

Her father had publicly celebrated and supported her during her BBNaija journey, making the viral allegations more shocking to many fans familiar with their previously close relationship.