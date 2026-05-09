Police arrest Ilebaye’s father over brutal assault on the Big Brother Naija winner; former housemates react

The video of Former Big Brother Naija All Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, appearing in an emotional live video in the early hours of Saturday, allegedly showing her being assaulted by unidentified men, has since sparked outrage.

Ilebaye went on an Instagram live session to plead with fans to save her from her father

During the brief live session, her father was captured hitting her from behind while she was on the floor with a swollen face

The Nigerian Police Force has confirmed the arrest of the reality TV star's father.

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In the video, which has since circulated widely across social media platforms, the former Big Brother Naija star was seen visibly distressed, crying, and repeatedly pleading for help while showing noticeable swelling on her face.

During the livestream, Ilebaye called on people around her for help as the situation unfolded.

“Come and open the door, I want to be going,” she was heard saying, while at other moments she screamed, “Please come and help me.”

The video quickly sparked concerns on social media, prompting observers to call on the police to step in and rescue the reality TV star before her condition deteriorates.

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The Federal Capital Territory Police Command on Saturday rescued Ilebaye Odiniya from an alleged assault by her father, Hon. Emmanuel Odiniya, at Royal Anchor Estate in Wuye, Abuja.

​The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement, said a patrol team from the Wuye Division, supported by operatives from the Department of Operations, was immediately dispatched to the scene.

She added that the Command’s spokesperson was also present to monitor the operation.

Former Big Brother Naija winner Ilebaye and her father, Hon Odiniya

​According to the police, officers arrived to find the gate to the residence locked and had to make several attempts before gaining access to the compound at about 2:30 a.m.

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​The statement said, “Ms. Ilebaye was found with visible bruises and was rescued alongside her brothers. They were subsequently taken to the NNPC Hospital in Abuja for medical attention.”

​The police further disclosed that Hon. Emmanuel Odiniya has been taken into custody, while investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Former Big Brother Naija winner, Ilebaye Odiniya

Former Big Brother Naija Housemates React

Reacting to the video, several BBNaija stars have taken to social media to condemn the incident; others, however, intervened by calling the right authorities to help the 2023 Big Brother Naija All-Star Winner.

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Reality star and actress Venita Akpofure spoke out against the "irreparable psychological damage" caused by parental domestic violence.

Akpofure, who disclosed her disdain for the act via a passionate social media post on her official X handle, argued that there is no justification for such brutality, particularly against female children.

She highlighted that such trauma fundamentally alters a woman's ability to trust and form healthy relationships with men later in life.

“As a father, there is absolutely no reason for some kind of levels of violence towards your own children… especially the girl children. It’s sooooo traumatic and does psychological damage beyond repair! It affects how they relate and connect to men in their lives! & so much more,” she lamented.

Venita Akpofure spoke out against the "irreparable psychological damage" caused by parental domestic violence

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Beauty Tukura, on the other hand, was at the forefront of the effort to rescue Illebaye after the disturbing live video showed her swollen face.

Beauty Tukura pleading for help to rescue Ilebaye after being assaulted by her father

The former Miss Nigeria, in the wee hours of Saturday, utilised her social media platforms to mobilise assistance as the situation unfolded in real-time.

Tukura, who disclosed the unfolding crisis via a series of urgent posts on X (formerly Twitter), had initially reached out to the public for technical assistance when communication with Ilebaye was abruptly severed, but later revealed that the victim was located in Abuja.

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Tacha also weighed in, condemning the actions of her colleague’s father, stating that no one, including her parents, has the right to assault Ilebaye.