Student leaders in Anambra State announce their ₦10.7 million contribution toward President Tinubu’s re-election interest form.

Student leaders in Anambra State announce their ₦10.7 million contribution toward President Tinubu’s re-election interest form.

Anambra students donate ₦10.7m for Tinubu’s 2027 interest form; says Tinubu changed their lives

Student loan beneficiaries in Anambra State have donated ₦10.7 million toward President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 interest form, saying the NELFUND programme transformed their education and future.

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SUMMARY

Beneficiaries of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) in Anambra State donated ₦10.7 million toward President Tinubu’s 2027 expression of interest form.

Led by NANS South-East leaders and coordinated by figures like Okoye Mathew Okpala, the group aims to mobilise over 20,000 youths across the region to support a potential second-term bid for the President.

While students credit NELFUND with preventing dropouts by disbursing over ₦86 billion nationwide, the donation has sparked public controversy regarding the ethics of loan beneficiaries funding political campaigns during an economic downturn.

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A group of students in Anambra State has reportedly donated ₦10,735,500 toward President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s anticipated 2027 presidential interest form under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The students, who are beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), claim that the administration’s student loan programme changed their lives and gave many young Nigerians renewed hope.

The announcement was made during a gathering at the ETF Hall of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam campus.

The donation was officially announced at the ETF Hall of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam campus.

According to Punch Newspapers, the initiative was led by the South-East chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

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Student leadership and mobilisation

Business mogul Obi Cubana, recognised as a South-East Coordinator for the City Boys Movement, has been a key figure in regional youth mobilisation.

The event was spearheaded by Ifeanyichukwu Chukwuemeka, Chairman of the NANS Joint Campus Council in Anambra State.

He described the donation as a "symbolic expression of gratitude" for the President's educational reforms.

Other key figures mentioned in the reports include:

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Okoye Mathew Okpala, former Special Assistant to Governor Soludo on Student Matters, identified as a coordinator for the mobilisation.

Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana): Commended by the students for his role as the South-East Coordinator of the City Boys Movement.

Nonso Ozoemena: State Coordinator for the group, was praised for leadership development.

The student groups have reportedly set a target to mobilise more than 20,000 youths across the South-East to support Tinubu’s potential 2027 bid.

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Impact of the NELFUND initiative

President Tinubu’s administration has disbursed billions through NELFUND, a move students say has saved thousands from dropping out.

The student representatives praised the student loan scheme as one of the most impactful policies of the current administration.

They noted that many students who were at risk of dropping out due to high tuition fees and living costs are now able to continue their education.

As of late 2025 and early 2026, the Federal Government has significantly ramped up the programme.

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Pulse Nigeria reports indicate that NELFUND has disbursed ₦86 billion to 449,000 students to ensure no Nigerian student is denied an education based on their background.

Public reaction and political context

The development quickly sparked debate across social media and political circles, with many Nigerians questioning why students and loan beneficiaries would donate money toward politics during a period of economic hardship.

Deeply disappointed in these NELFUND students from Odumegwu Ojukwu University.



Instead of fighting for better education and a functional system, they're donating ₦10.7M to fund Tinubu's 2027 campaign?



Totally confused priorities. Smh. — david ishola (@davidodami) May 9, 2026

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The ₦10.7 million contribution is intended for the "expression of interest" form under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In Nigerian politics, an expression of interest form is the first official step a politician takes before contesting for office under a political party platform.

Similar reports have emerged from other parts of the country in recent months. Vanguard News previously reported that youth groups in Kogi State donated ₦100 million toward Tinubu’s future nomination forms.