Seyi Vibez rains insults on Adekunle Gold over ‘Fuji Moto’ diss lyrics

Nigerian singer, Seyi Vibez, has taken to social media to call out Adekunle Gold over what appears to be a veiled dig aimed at him on the superstar’s just-released ‘Fuji Xtra’.

Seyi Vibez called out Adekunle Gold over a line that appears to aim a dig at him on Gold's new release 'Fuji Xtra.'

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seyi Vibez's statement has drawn reactions on social media, with fans sharing their opinion on who was the most stylish of both stars after Seyi Vibez claimed Adekunle Gold had "wack swag".

The beef is the latest in the Nigerian music industry, where stars often get into contests of creative and commercial superiority.

Trouble started after Adekunle Gold dropped a line on the track ‘Life of the Faaji,’ which on the surface was interpreted as a dig at Seyi Vibez’s last project ‘Fuji Moto.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the song, Adekunle Gold sings: “They love my fuji, this no be Fuji Moto,” which was taken to be wordplay that shades the Street pop sensation’s last project.

The line quickly stirred reactions online, with many listeners interpreting it as a subtle dig at Seyi Vibez’s ‘Fuji Moto’ project, released in late 2025.

Responding to the jab, hours later, Vibez via the microblogging platform, X criticised Gold, describing him as a “wack” singer.

“Adekunle Gold, you’re wack. And your swag is wack. Old foo!!” he wrote.

Seyi Vibex tackles Adekunle Gold in X post

Advertisement

Advertisement

In another post, the singer hurled insults at his colleague.

"If dem born Adekunle panda Papa well Make e put leg! Allah, ” he wrote.

Seyi Vibex tackles Adekunle Gold in X post

The shocking turn of events sees yet another peer of Nigerian music sensations lock horns over supremacy of their art, albeit that Seyi Vibez’s social media outburst has been met by Adekunle Gold.

Whether Adekunle Gold intended the line to be a dig at Seyi Vibez is anyone’s guess. However, the current situation involving the award-winning showman who tapped into the rich indigenous Yoruba music of Fuji appears to be another quintessential moment in the modern history of the genre, where stars across generations have duelled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adekunle Gold releases Fuji album deluxe, Fuji Xtra

Readers might recall that in October 2025, Adekunle Gold released ‘Fuji,’ an album that mixed Fuji identity with Afrobeats and pop influences. The critically acclaimed project delivered the smash hit single ‘Many People,’ featuring Yinka Ayefele and, later, Adewale Ayuba.

A month later, Seyi Vibez expanded his EP ‘Children of Africa’ to become the ‘Fuji Moto’ album, a title he says was inspired by the random musing of a friend hyping him rather than carrying any real meaning.

Seyi Vibez released 'Fuji Moto' in November 2025

The addition of “Fuji” in the album title of both stars brought massive mainstream attention to the Fuji music, with fans debating whether the albums incorporated sufficient original Fuji music elements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seyi Vibez has announced a new album titled ‘Swaguu’