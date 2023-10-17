ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

CCTV camera in Mohbad's house was never connected to work — Iyabo Ojo

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The actress has given updates that we've been waiting for on the Mohbad case.

Mohbads remains have also not been released since the autopsy was completed
Mohbads remains have also not been released since the autopsy was completed

Recommended articles

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 17 to inform the public that Mohbad's case has been transferred to the Directorate of Public Prosecution. She also disclosed that the late singer's body was yet to be released since he was dug up in September.

Ojo also noted that the surveillance cameras in Mohbad's house were never connected, therefore there is no footage to show the events of his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

She further revealed, "Mohbad's wife has been interrogated three times to the best of my knowledge. Two out of the three times was the day you all saw Mohbad's dad televised by the police in which they addressed the public on Mohbad's case. Later that same day, Mohbad's dad, mum and wife were sent to Panti for interrogation and to write their statements. Another day, Mohbad's wife was interrogated was the 21st of September 2023 reason why Tonto and Senator Ishaku Abbo met her absences."

Mohbad and Omowunmi, his partner of 10 years, with their son, Liam [Instagram/@_c33why_]
Mohbad and Omowunmi, his partner of 10 years, with their son, Liam [Instagram/@_c33why_] Pulse Nigeria

Mohbad's sudden and mysterious death in September sparked peaceful protests nationwide demanding for the police to investigate. Nigerians demanded that an autopsy be carried out and the police did just that after exhuming his body from his grave in Ikorodu.

Even though the police declared that the singer died due to the reactions from three injections he was given by an auxiliary nurse, Nigerians still await some results from the autopsy carried out including the toxicology report.

After questioning over 20 people, the police have identified five suspects in Mohbad's case including Feyisayo Ogendengbe, the nurse who administered the injections to the singer at his residence, and Ayobami Sadiq, aka Spending, the singer's friend who invited the nurse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another friend of the deceased, Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy, who reportedly had a physical altercation with him a day before his death is another suspect, alongside Naira Marley, his former music label boss, and Sam Larry, both of whom the singer accused of bullying and physical assault before his death.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

CCTV camera in Mohbad's house was never connected to work — Iyabo Ojo

CCTV camera in Mohbad's house was never connected to work — Iyabo Ojo

Channels TV launches business reality TV show titled 'Fund It Forward'

Channels TV launches business reality TV show titled 'Fund It Forward'

Rema Live is set to hold in Abuja, Benin, and Lagos

Rema Live is set to hold in Abuja, Benin, and Lagos

Halle Bailey fuels pregnancy rumours after she's spotted with a 'baby bump'

Halle Bailey fuels pregnancy rumours after she's spotted with a 'baby bump'

Drake ties Michael Jackson as the male soloist with most #1 in Hot 100 history

Drake ties Michael Jackson as the male soloist with most #1 in Hot 100 history

Taylor Swift breaks all-time record for biggest streaming year on Spotify

Taylor Swift breaks all-time record for biggest streaming year on Spotify

'Madam Koi Koi' movie starring Ireti Doyle teases mythical horror story

'Madam Koi Koi' movie starring Ireti Doyle teases mythical horror story

Jada Pinkett-Smith has no plan to divorce Will Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith has no plan to divorce Will Smith

Pulse Sports

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido and Chioma are parents once again, and this time to a cute pair of twins.

Davido and Chioma step out in public with twin babies born in the US

Mohbad was popularly known for his song KPK/Ko po ke (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Mohbad passed away 1 month ago, here is what has happened since then

Davido is said to have blocked him after all this went down.

Davido tears into Samklef for posting the video of his wife and the twins

Patoranking prefers to use his fame as a service to humanity, especially those in the ghetto

Fame or service to humanity? Here's what Patoranking chose and why