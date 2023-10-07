ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Quack nurse's injections caused chain reaction leading to Mohbad's death - Police

Nurudeen Shotayo

The police said the injections administered to Mohbad triggered an immediate reaction, including vomiting, goosebumps and convulsions.

Lagos CP, Idowu Owohunwa. [ChannelsTV]
Lagos CP, Idowu Owohunwa. [ChannelsTV]

Recommended articles

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, disclosed this while briefing the public on the findings of the investigations at a press conference on Friday, October 6, 2023.

Owohunwa said Ogedengbe was contacted and invited by a friend of Mohbad, one Ayobami Sadiq, aka Spending, on September 11 to treat the singer in his Lekki home for an injury he sustained during a fight with another friend, Primeboy.

“She eventually came on Tuesday, 12 September 2023, and administered three different injections, which are believed to have occasioned the chain of reactions that directly resulted in the eventual death of the singer,” the Commissioner of Police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She is the principal suspect in the death of Mohbad. She acknowledged that it was the injections she administered on the deceased that triggered the reactions which eventually led to Mohbad’s death,” he added.

Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, died on September 12 in suspicious circumstances. His death had caused controversies on social media, leading to calls for investigations by the police.

According to Owohunwa, the injections, consisting of Tetanus Toxoid, paracetamol, and an antibiotic known as Cetrazone, administered intravenously to Mohbad triggered an immediate reaction, including vomiting, goosebumps and convulsions.

“Her action of administering doses of tetanus toxoid, paracetamol (intravenous), and Cetrazone injection, which was also administered intravenously to Mohbad at his residence on 12 September, 2023, immediately triggered the reactions, including vomiting, goose bumps and convulsion that eventually resulted in the singer’s death.

“This criminal liability is further heightened, granted the evidential fact that as an auxiliary nurse, she is not qualified to administer such medications or function as a qualified nurse. She also did this in a non-clinical environment and in a professionally negligent manner that negated standard medical protocols,” the police boss added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owohunwa also said that a total of 26 persons, including members of Mohbad's family, had been questioned in connection with his death.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Quack nurse's injections caused chain reaction leading to Mohbad's death - Police

Quack nurse's injections caused chain reaction leading to Mohbad's death - Police

FG still paying subsidy on petrol - PENGASSAN

FG still paying subsidy on petrol - PENGASSAN

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Nigerian-Canadian priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

Nigerian-Canadian priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

Ohanaeze decries poor conditions of teachers in Nigeria

Ohanaeze decries poor conditions of teachers in Nigeria

UN agencies say one in 10 babies born prematurely in 2022

UN agencies say one in 10 babies born prematurely in 2022

Ganduje inaugurates committee to reconcile Akeredolu and his deputy

Ganduje inaugurates committee to reconcile Akeredolu and his deputy

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police