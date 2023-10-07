Quack nurse's injections caused chain reaction leading to Mohbad's death - Police

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, disclosed this while briefing the public on the findings of the investigations at a press conference on Friday, October 6, 2023.

Owohunwa said Ogedengbe was contacted and invited by a friend of Mohbad, one Ayobami Sadiq, aka Spending, on September 11 to treat the singer in his Lekki home for an injury he sustained during a fight with another friend, Primeboy.

“She eventually came on Tuesday, 12 September 2023, and administered three different injections, which are believed to have occasioned the chain of reactions that directly resulted in the eventual death of the singer,” the Commissioner of Police said.

“She is the principal suspect in the death of Mohbad. She acknowledged that it was the injections she administered on the deceased that triggered the reactions which eventually led to Mohbad’s death,” he added.

Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, died on September 12 in suspicious circumstances. His death had caused controversies on social media, leading to calls for investigations by the police.

According to Owohunwa, the injections, consisting of Tetanus Toxoid, paracetamol, and an antibiotic known as Cetrazone, administered intravenously to Mohbad triggered an immediate reaction, including vomiting, goosebumps and convulsions.

“Her action of administering doses of tetanus toxoid, paracetamol (intravenous), and Cetrazone injection, which was also administered intravenously to Mohbad at his residence on 12 September, 2023, immediately triggered the reactions, including vomiting, goose bumps and convulsion that eventually resulted in the singer’s death.

“This criminal liability is further heightened, granted the evidential fact that as an auxiliary nurse, she is not qualified to administer such medications or function as a qualified nurse. She also did this in a non-clinical environment and in a professionally negligent manner that negated standard medical protocols,” the police boss added.

