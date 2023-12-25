Nigerian celebrities cosy up with their families for Christmas

Here are five families bringing the Christmas cheer to our timelines today.

The Nzes

Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing, served their followers with absolute cuteness this Christmas day with their pictures taken by the Christmas tree.

And how could we forget the special guest, their newborn baby boy, Jayden, who was indeed the star of their Christmas card. The happy family of three sat in matching plaid pyjamas, all smiles, as they wished their fans and loved ones a happy holidays.

The Wellingtons

Banky W, his wife, actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington, and their two-year-old son, Zaiah, created a heartwarming scene on the Instagram feed today in their matching pyjamas.

The first slide of the carousel post on Banky W's page showed the happy family of three in classy black outfits, even Zaiah looked snazzy in his little vest. The Wellingtons beaming smiles spread contagious joy this holly jolly Christmas.

The Adenibuyans

The happy family of Big Brother Naija alumni, Bam Bam and Teddy A, also radiated happy energy this Christmas day. The family of four did not wear matching PJs but their adorable outfits caught the attention of their fans.

Bam Bam, Teddy A and their two daughters wished everyone a very merry Christmas.

The Asuohas

It was a double celebration in the home of comedian, Real Warri Pikin, as she and her husband celebrated Christmas as well as the 9th birthday of Ebube, their son. The whole family sang the birthday song to him while sat on a bed, all wearing.. you guessed it... matching green Christmas-themed- pajamas.

The family also sported a green themed look in their dazzling Christmas photoshoot and extended their Christmas wishes to everyone in their new post.

