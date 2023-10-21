Nollywood actor Stan Nze and wife are officially parents

The happy news was announced on the actor's Instagram page on Friday October 20, 2023. Nze posted a heartwarming carousel of pictures taken at the hospital to his page, the first of which was a picture of their hands.

Nze shared the name of their bundle of joy, fawning over their newborn. His caption read, "Jayden Chimebuka Nzediegwu. Gift of Love, an absolute joy, Precious, Charming, shining, Our bundle of joy from heaven above.Our First Fruit. Welcome home Son."

In the pictures posted, Jayden lay snug in the baby car seat as his parents posed with the medical staff, grinning from ear to ear with joy. Congratulatory messages have since overflowed for the new parents as fans and fellow celebrities sent goodwill and happy wishes their way.

The Nzes announced that they were expecting on their second wedding anniversary dated September 11, 2023 with their adorable post filmed in a rustic setting where they danced and showed off her baby bump.

Following the announcement, the couple took their fans along in their journey through their YouTube channel. They answered questions they were asked and even had a gender reveal video where they first announced that they were having a baby boy.

They tied the knot in 2020 in an alluring wedding attended by Celebrities and influential People, after three years of dating.

