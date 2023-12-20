ADVERTISEMENT
It's raining babies: Celebrities who had babies in 2023

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It's raining babies! Here are 11 Celebrities who had babies in 2023

celebrities who had little ones in 2023
celebrities who had little ones in 2023

Let's dive into our celebrities who had beautiful arrivals this year.

OBO and his wife welcomed the pitter-patter of not one, but two babies into their home this year. The news of the arrival of their twins brought tremendous joy to their fans and supporters.

It all began on October 10, 2023, when the word on the street was that Davido and his wife welcomed a set of twins in the United States, but the reports remained unconfirmed for three days. On Friday, October 13, a video surfaced on the internet showing the happy couple outside a hospital, with Chioma holding two newborn babies in her hands while sitting in a wheelchair. The video was recorded by Davido’s father, who was heard in the background announcing his fresh grandfatherhood, and the internet was filled with happiness.

The news was later confirmed by the singer himself in an interview where he disclosed that he and Chioma were shaking when they found out that they were having twins. The public got another glimpse of their babies in November when the singer posted a picture carrying them in the hospital.

The happy father of twins [Instagram/Davido]
The happy father of twins [Instagram/Davido] Pulse Nigeria
Another celebrity who welcomed a baby this year was Bella Shmurda. In July 2023, he let the world know that he had welcomed his rainbow baby- a little boy, after losing a child the year before. His news was welcomed with great joy by fellow celebrities, fans and supporters. The joy then doubled when they finally got a glimpse of the baby boy in November 2023 in pictures the singer posted on Twitter(Now X).

Eleven years into their marriage, comedian Teju Babyface and his wife, Tobi Banjoko welcomed their third child in October this year, a baby girl. The comedian announced the good news to his fans and followers on his Instagram page on October 9, 2023, noting that the bundle of joy was born a few days before. Babyface and his wife already birthed a set of twins in 2018 and he comically stressed that this would be their last child.

On October 20, 2023, Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Nze announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy named Jayden. The adorable announcement post contained a carousel of pictures taken at the hospital where the baby was born, showing the happy moments when they took pictures with the medical staff and of them leaving the hospital.

Stan and Blessing happily posing for pictures with their newborn [instagram/Stan Nze]
Stan and Blessing happily posing for pictures with their newborn [instagram/Stan Nze] Pulse Nigeria

The couple announced that they were expecting on their second wedding anniversary dated September 11, 2023, with their adorable post filmed in a rustic setting where they danced and showed off Blessing’s bump.

We cannot forget the queen of slaying pregnancy fashion and her Super Bowl baby bump. Rihanna is now a mother of two children after giving birth to another baby boy this year, and the little tot was named Riot Rose Athelson. Riot’s birth was arguably one of the most anticipated celebrity births of the year because of Rihanna’s bombshell pregnancy announcment at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Back in February, Rihanna’s announcement set the entire social media ablaze and thousands of reactions followed. Now, she and ASAP Rocky are parents to two little boys.

Rihanna revealed a baby bump while headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023.
Rihanna revealed a baby bump while headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023. Rihanna stepped on the stage at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show with a baby bump as an accessory. Though the "Diamonds" singer previously hinted that a ninth album is on the way, fans received baby news during the game instead. A rep for the singer later confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May 2022. Business Insider USA

American singer Ciara most recently gave birth to her fourth child this December. On the eleventh day of December, she happily announced that she had given birth to a beautiful baby girl. The couple named the newborn Amora and posted her picture to their Instagram pages and their fans ogled over her cuteness. Ciara and Russell Wilson who got married in 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, now have four children in their blended family.

Another pleasant surprise this year was rapper Phyno announcing that he had welcomed a child into the world in August 2023, and boy was the internet shocked! In a good way of course. The rapper posted an adorable picture of himself cradling the newborn baby to his chest, letting everyone know why he's been away all the while he was gone. His fans and Nigerians at large were overjoyed in the comment section at his great news.

Singer Skales also became a father this year. He let everyone know the great news in March 2023 via an Instagram post. He posted a photo of himself holding the newborn baby with a caption that read, "God gave me an amazing pre-birthday gift! My mother and God both know what they do." His news was welcomed with great joy by his fans back then and congratulatory messages overflowed.

The Grand Slam queen, Serena Williams and her husband, tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian expanded their family this year with the birth of their second child, another daughter named Adira River.

The couple made the announcement of the new arrival in a social media post in August.

Orange Is The New Black actress Uzo Aduba became a mother this year as well after giving birth in November. The actress made the exciting announcement about her pregnancy during her appearance at the 2023 Tony Awards which took place on Sunday, Jun 11, 2023. She unbuttoned her orange Christian Siriano suit jacket on the red carpet, revealing her baby bump. After the award show, she announced the happy news on her Instagram as well.

Her joy doubled when she finally had her bundle of joy and announcement on November 30, 2023.

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband Blessed Uzochikwa became parents this year after welcoming their first child in October. The singer announced the good news in the most spectacular way; in the music video of her newly released gospel song. This news was welcomed with widespread cheer and happiness among her fans and well wishers.

In December 2023, she gave her followers a glimpse of her baby boy and announced his name; Charis Nduka Blessed.

