Phyno announces birth of his first child, takes internet by storm

The artiste took the internet by surprise with the announcement via his Instagram on Monday, August 28, 2023. He posted an adorable picture of himself cradling the newborn baby to his chest, letting everyone know why he's been away all this while.

In his caption, Phyno noted that his fatherhood journey has been wholesome so far. He also noted that he had been working on new music during his time off social media, as well as taking care of the little tot. He also announced that he would be releasing new music on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

His caption read, "I took some time off to be a Father and also work on new music / Album and it’s been a wholesome experience. Now it’s time to get back to what I do best. NEW MUSIC OUT THIS FRIDAY. PRE-SAVE LINK IN MY BIO."

Congratulatory messages have since overflowed for the rapper as his supporters and fellow celebrities have sent in their goodwill, and love.

Award winning Nigerian star Phyno teams up with Tekno for new banger Pulse Live Kenya

Phyno is popularly known for rapping in Igbo, his native language, and has been prominent in the Nigerian music industry since 2003. During that time, he started his career off as a music producer, and became popular as a rapper, especially because of his unique flow.