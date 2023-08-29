ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Phyno announces birth of his first child, takes internet by storm

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

There is no better time to sing 'Fada Fada eeh!'

Phyno is now a proud father (Instagram/PhynoFino)
Phyno is now a proud father (Instagram/PhynoFino)

Recommended articles

The artiste took the internet by surprise with the announcement via his Instagram on Monday, August 28, 2023. He posted an adorable picture of himself cradling the newborn baby to his chest, letting everyone know why he's been away all this while.

In his caption, Phyno noted that his fatherhood journey has been wholesome so far. He also noted that he had been working on new music during his time off social media, as well as taking care of the little tot. He also announced that he would be releasing new music on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

His caption read, "I took some time off to be a Father and also work on new music / Album and it’s been a wholesome experience. Now it’s time to get back to what I do best. NEW MUSIC OUT THIS FRIDAY. PRE-SAVE LINK IN MY BIO."

Congratulatory messages have since overflowed for the rapper as his supporters and fellow celebrities have sent in their goodwill, and love.

Award winning Nigerian star Phyno teamed up with Tekno in July 2022 for their hit song 'Monalisa'
Award winning Nigerian star Phyno teamed up with Tekno in July 2022 for their hit song 'Monalisa' Award winning Nigerian star Phyno teams up with Tekno for new banger Pulse Live Kenya

Phyno is popularly known for rapping in Igbo, his native language, and has been prominent in the Nigerian music industry since 2003. During that time, he started his career off as a music producer, and became popular as a rapper, especially because of his unique flow.

The rapper leads a very private life, so at the time of this report, the mother of his child is unknown.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was heartbroken - ID Cabasa on the fall out between 9ice and Toni Payne

I was heartbroken - ID Cabasa on the fall out between 9ice and Toni Payne

Phyno announces birth of his first child, takes internet by storm

Phyno announces birth of his first child, takes internet by storm

Angel's eviction nomination shocks housemates on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel's eviction nomination shocks housemates on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin wins Head of House crown on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin wins Head of House crown on 'BBNaija All Stars'

My priority is to feed my family, not fill O2 Arena – Amerado

My priority is to feed my family, not fill O2 Arena – Amerado

Blessing CEO claps back at Pretty Mike for calling her BBL the worst

Blessing CEO claps back at Pretty Mike for calling her BBL the worst

Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has lost hope in Nigeria's electoral process

Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has lost hope in Nigeria's electoral process

BBNaija's Ka3na returns to Instagram with sexy post after husband's death

BBNaija's Ka3na returns to Instagram with sexy post after husband's death

Angel isn't sure about being official with Soma on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel isn't sure about being official with Soma on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale

Filling O2 isn't my priority, I want to have a billion dollars in my account - Shatta

Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt: WWE Superstar confirmed dead at age 36

Chinedu Ikedieze clears the air about his education because people think he's uneducated.

People think I'm uneducated because of the roles I play - Chinedu Ikedieze

Kate Henshaw wants the National Youths Service Corps to be scrapped [Instagram/k8henshaw]

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw wants NYSC scrapped