Bella Shmurda unveils baby boy in adorable new pictures

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He has given his followers a dash of baby fever to start their day.

Bella Shmurda and his baby boy who was born in July 2023 [Twitter/Bellashmurda]
Bella Shmurda and his baby boy who was born in July 2023 [Twitter/Bellashmurda]

The singer posted new pictures to his Twitter page on Thursday, November 9, 2023, two of which featured his bundle of joy. His fans and followers have been left gushing over the pictures of the adorable baby boy since the post was made, having never seen the baby before.

Back in July 2023, Shmurda announced the good news that he had welcomed a baby boy into the world. On that day, he also announced that he had lost a baby at birth in 2022, which put him in a bad place for a bit. He celebrated his fatherhood in what he described as a 'new lease on life'.

The post read, "A few days to the drop of my album last year, I was an emotional and mental wreck. I’d just gotten to the UK where I was scheduled to do some promotional activities when I heard the news that I’d lost the child I was expecting at birth. I got news that my little boy is here. I’m happy and blessed. What’s lost can never be replaced, but I have another chance, a new lease on life. A new purpose. I’m a new Daddy; DO NOT DISTURB."

Nigerians have continued to congratulate Shmurda, extending their well wishes and sending prayers his way.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

