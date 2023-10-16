Davido, Chioma were shaking when they found out they were expecting twin babies

The star stated during a recent interview that his faith was shaken after the loss of his 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi. When the interviewer asked how he was able to pick himself back up after suffering such a loss, he noted that it was very hard.

Davido said, "There are a lot of people that those things happen to, you would never want to believe in God in your life. But to still have faith and I'm still able to do what I love, having a great team around me. And now we're almost at the finish line.

"When me and my wife found out, we were shaking and it was in the same month, happened in October and my wife gave birth in October, it's crazy."

The interview comes after the speculations stating that the singer welcomed a set of twins in the US went viral last week. The rumours remained unconfirmed up until Friday, October 13, 2023 when a video was posted online showing Davido and Chioma in front of a hospital with a set of twins.

In the video, recorded by the singer's billionaire father, the happy couple were about to leave the medical facility in their luxury vehicle.

Following the viral video, an enraged Davido put Nigerian blogger Samklef on blast for posting it, under the impression that he leaked the clip. However, Samklef attested that he found the clip on Twitter and was not behind the leak. However, Davido still blocked the blogger.

