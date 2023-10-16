ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido, Chioma were shaking when they found out they were expecting twin babies

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He had a very valid response to finding out you're having two mini-mes.

Davido and Chioma were shaking when they learned that they were having twins
Davido and Chioma were shaking when they learned that they were having twins

Recommended articles

The star stated during a recent interview that his faith was shaken after the loss of his 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi. When the interviewer asked how he was able to pick himself back up after suffering such a loss, he noted that it was very hard.

Davido said, "There are a lot of people that those things happen to, you would never want to believe in God in your life. But to still have faith and I'm still able to do what I love, having a great team around me. And now we're almost at the finish line.

"When me and my wife found out, we were shaking and it was in the same month, happened in October and my wife gave birth in October, it's crazy."

ADVERTISEMENT

The interview comes after the speculations stating that the singer welcomed a set of twins in the US went viral last week. The rumours remained unconfirmed up until Friday, October 13, 2023 when a video was posted online showing Davido and Chioma in front of a hospital with a set of twins.

In the video, recorded by the singer's billionaire father, the happy couple were about to leave the medical facility in their luxury vehicle.

Following the viral video, an enraged Davido put Nigerian blogger Samklef on blast for posting it, under the impression that he leaked the clip. However, Samklef attested that he found the clip on Twitter and was not behind the leak. However, Davido still blocked the blogger.

ADVERTISEMENT
Davido drags Samklef [guardian life]
Davido drags Samklef [guardian life] Pulse Nigeria

Davido and Chioma lost their son and only child, Ifeanyi, in November 2022 when he drowned in their residential pool. Now that the news of the birth of their twins has been confirmed, the hashtag #doubleblessings has trended on Twitter as fans, and celebrities have extended their congratulatory messages to the new parents.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kemi Adetiba wraps filming for her latest Netflix film 'To Kill A Monkey'

Kemi Adetiba wraps filming for her latest Netflix film 'To Kill A Monkey'

Spotify hosts artists, media, influencers, fans in celebration of Afrobeats

Spotify hosts artists, media, influencers, fans in celebration of Afrobeats

Davido, Chioma were shaking when they found out they were expecting twin babies

Davido, Chioma were shaking when they found out they were expecting twin babies

Wurld drops single 'Sarafina' ahead of upcoming EP 'Don't Get Used To This'

Wurld drops single 'Sarafina' ahead of upcoming EP 'Don't Get Used To This'

I wanted to make a project that has never been made before - ODUMODUBLVCK

I wanted to make a project that has never been made before - ODUMODUBLVCK

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is Nigeria's submission for Oscars 2024

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is Nigeria's submission for Oscars 2024

OAP Dotun and estranged wife fight dirty online over children's custody

OAP Dotun and estranged wife fight dirty online over children's custody

Vybz 94.5FM's 'Vybz Of Afrobeats' celebrates Chocolate City Music

Vybz 94.5FM's 'Vybz Of Afrobeats' celebrates Chocolate City Music

Davido tears into Samklef for posting the video of his wife and the twins

Davido tears into Samklef for posting the video of his wife and the twins

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido and Chioma are parents once again, and this time to a cute pair of twins.

Davido and Chioma step out in public with twin babies born in the US

Nigerian music star Oxlade was a student of LASU before he dropped out [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]

Oxlade dropped out of university because cultists disturbed him to join them

Mohbad was popularly known for his song KPK/Ko po ke (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Mohbad passed away 1 month ago, here is what has happened since then

Davido is said to have blocked him after all this went down.

Davido tears into Samklef for posting the video of his wife and the twins