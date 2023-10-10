ADVERTISEMENT
Teju Babyface announces the birth of his 3rd child, a girl

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He comically stresses that this would be their last child.

Teju Babyface and his adorable family [Instagram/@TejubabyfaceOyelakin]
Teju Babyface and his adorable family [Instagram/@TejubabyfaceOyelakin]

The comedian announced the good news to his fans and followers on his Instagram page on October 9, 2023, noting that the bundle of joy was born a few days ago. Given that the couple are parents to a pair of twins, that makes their newborn girl an Idowu based on Yoruba customs.

The comic posted two pictures to his page, unveiling the newest addition to their happy family. In the post, he and his wife of 11 years, Tobi, cradled the baby lovingly, and in his caption he made the town cry.

Babyface assured everyone that both the baby and the mother are in good health, making sure to comically chime in that he's doing good too.

His caption read, "The one (that) the Yoruba people call Idowu is here! My wife @tobibanjokooyelakin and I welcomed our 3rd child, a girl, into the world a couple of days ago. Mother and daughter are very well. And father too (if anybody was wondering 🙂)"

He further addressed his wife, issuing a playful warning that this would be their last child, stressing that he's hanging up his boots.

He added, "Now, having rejoiced and announced thus, Iya Ibeji aka Iya Idowu aka Mrs. Babyface, e don do o! I don hang boot o. Let Alaba just chill o 😁. Ehen."

Congratulatory messages and well wishes have since flowed for the new parents, as fans and fellow celebrities felicitated with them. The legendary comedian and his wife married in September 2012 and welcomed their first set of twins in 2018. Now their happy family has welcomed one more.

