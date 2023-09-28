I'll be back to Nigeria if the police can guarantee my safety - Naira Marley

In a recent interview with Reno Omokri, he weighed in on allegations linking him to the sudden demise of his former signee Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad.

The singer, who is currently out of the country, repeatedly expressed his interest in returning to Nigeria to submit himself for questioning. He added that the only way he would come home is if the Nigeria police can ensure his safety.

He said, "100 per cent if the police can guarantee my safety. There are a lot of people who are angry and don't want to hear the truth and have been poisoned by the media and all, so if they can guarantee my safety I'd be there".

Marley has been in the black books of Nigerians since Mohbad died, with many, including fellow celebrity Bella Shmurda, calling for his arrest in connection to his death. The singer has maintained his innocence numerous times, putting out a press release blatantly debunking all allegations against him. That was the same press release through which he noted that he would be returning to Nigeria for the investigation.

He said, "I have been out of the country since the 31st of August 2023 and I'm here to return in light of the police investigation I am making arrangements to return to the country to assist with the investigation and give my version of events, I am fully cooperating with the police team and I certainly have no reason to be a fugitive when I have no hand in his death."