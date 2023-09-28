ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I'll be back to Nigeria if the police can guarantee my safety - Naira Marley

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He has no reservations about coming home but has this one condition.

Naira Marley would only return to Nigeria if he is protected by the authorities.
Naira Marley would only return to Nigeria if he is protected by the authorities.

Recommended articles

In a recent interview with Reno Omokri, he weighed in on allegations linking him to the sudden demise of his former signee Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad.

The singer, who is currently out of the country, repeatedly expressed his interest in returning to Nigeria to submit himself for questioning. He added that the only way he would come home is if the Nigeria police can ensure his safety.

He said, "100 per cent if the police can guarantee my safety. There are a lot of people who are angry and don't want to hear the truth and have been poisoned by the media and all, so if they can guarantee my safety I'd be there".

ADVERTISEMENT

Marley has been in the black books of Nigerians since Mohbad died, with many, including fellow celebrity Bella Shmurda, calling for his arrest in connection to his death. The singer has maintained his innocence numerous times, putting out a press release blatantly debunking all allegations against him. That was the same press release through which he noted that he would be returning to Nigeria for the investigation.

He said, "I have been out of the country since the 31st of August 2023 and I'm here to return in light of the police investigation I am making arrangements to return to the country to assist with the investigation and give my version of events, I am fully cooperating with the police team and I certainly have no reason to be a fugitive when I have no hand in his death."

Despite the backlash, he asserts that he is dedicated to attaining justice for the Mohbad.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Lonely At The Top' becomes joint longest NO. 1 song on Nigerian Radio chart

'Lonely At The Top' becomes joint longest NO. 1 song on Nigerian Radio chart

Funke Akindele and ex husband JJC Skillz in good spirits at movie premiere

Funke Akindele and ex husband JJC Skillz in good spirits at movie premiere

Tobi Bakare set to lead new crime movie 'Slum King'

Tobi Bakare set to lead new crime movie 'Slum King'

I'll be back to Nigeria if the police can guarantee my safety - Naira Marley

I'll be back to Nigeria if the police can guarantee my safety - Naira Marley

Lady Donli is her most defiant on 'Pan Africanist Rockstar'

Lady Donli is her most defiant on 'Pan Africanist Rockstar'

Portable flaunts newly acquired whip after crashing previous car

Portable flaunts newly acquired whip after crashing previous car

6 major highlights from Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

6 major highlights from Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Bella Shmurda seemingly throws shade at Naira Marley in new tweet

Bella Shmurda seemingly throws shade at Naira Marley in new tweet

'Merry Men 3: Nemesis' set to return with Chidi Mokeme, more action

'Merry Men 3: Nemesis' set to return with Chidi Mokeme, more action

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad's body is on its way to the coroners to be autopsied

Police finally dig up Mohbad's body, autopsy to commence soon

In celebration of the remarkable Street-hop sensation Mohbad

Davido, Zlatan, Falz, others attend Mohbad’s candlelight procession in Lagos

Bella Shmurda tells Naira Marley to report himself to the police [meeteverydaypeople]

Bella Shmurda seemingly throws shade at Naira Marley in new tweet

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya attests that his hair and beard don't affect his ministry in any way. {Instagram/iamthatpj]

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya responds to queries on why he keeps dreadlocks