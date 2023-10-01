ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Here are 4 celebrities who carry Nigeria's matter on their heads

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

As Nigeria turns 63 years old, we take a look at celebrities who are also activists.

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana and son Falz [Instagram/Punch]
Human rights lawyer Femi Falana and son Falz [Instagram/Punch]

Recommended articles

Here are four celebrities who are vocal about their fight for a better Nigeria:

From his music to his social media agitations, to setting examples in the streets, Nigeria's 'baby boy' Folarin Falana has quickly become one of the faces of activism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawyer-cum-musician was notably at the forefront of the popular youth-led #ENDSARS protests back in 2020 which was focused on putting an end to the harassment of Nigerian youths by the police.

Falz recently disclosed that his compassion is the driving force behind his activism in Nigeria. When asked if he had any political aspirations, he blatantly affirmed that he has no intentions or interest in venturing into the political sphere.

Even in his music, the rapper consistently highlights the injustices in the nation, clamouring for change. Falz does not take matters concerning Nigeria's progress lightly, most recently during the general elections, he dedicated his social media pages to the enlightenment of the youths on the importance of voting.

Falz memorialised the struggles of Nigerians in his 'Johnny Johnny' music video
Falz memorialised the struggles of Nigerians in his 'Johnny Johnny' music video Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Adebowale "Debo" Adedayo, popularly known by his stage name Mr Macaroni, is a comedian and skit maker.

However, he also does not play when it comes to his motherland. Paired with Falz, he was also very active during the #ENDSARS protest in 2020 both online and offline. Like our heroes past, Macaroni has also been brutalised in the fight for a better Nigeria.

During the #occupylekkitollgate movement in February 2021, he and dozens of others were arrested up during their protest and were beaten for flouting COVID-19 precautions.

They were then detained by the police and were not released until there was a public outcry for their immediate release, despite this Macaroni continues to advocate for the Nigeria of his dreams.

Macaroni, like other activists used his platforms to voice for the changes he seeks. He was also very active during the 2023 election period, encouraging voters to be involved in the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Macaroni at Lekki tollgate (Punch)
Mr Macaroni at Lekki tollgate (Punch) Pulse Nigeria

Yesufu is an activist who also carries Nigeria's growth on her head, she has been steadfast in her human rights activism for almost a decade. She always voices her stance on National issues across her social media platforms, vying for changes and improvement where necessary.

She was a co-founder of the #BringBackOurGirls initiative, which raised awareness of the kidnapping of over 200 girls from a secondary school in Chibok, Nigeria by the terrorist organization Boko Haram's 2014.

Yesufu was also highly active during the 2020 ENDSARS protest, and was at the forefront of the movement, mobilising peaceful walks, and granting interviews to shed light on the cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the 2023 elections, she was also actively agitating towards an improvement in youth participation in politics, criticizing government.

Aisha Yesufu is one of Nigeria's most notable activist
Aisha Yesufu is one of Nigeria's most notable activist Pulse Nigeria

One-half of the iconic P-Square duo, Peter Okoye, is also very vocal about his standpoint regarding Nigeria's development. The singer on multiple occasions has joined in the fight for a better Nigeria.

He was most notably vocal during the election season, during that time he was one of, if not the, most outspoken celebrities. He consistently used his platform to spread the word about having a PVC and going out to vote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Okoye also carries Nigeria's growth on his head[Instagram/PeterPsquare]
Peter Okoye also carries Nigeria's growth on his head[Instagram/PeterPsquare] Pulse Nigeria
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 times Adekunle stole the show on 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 times Adekunle stole the show on 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 major highlights from Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 major highlights from Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Here are 4 celebrities who carry Nigeria's matter on their heads

Here are 4 celebrities who carry Nigeria's matter on their heads

Mo Abudu's directorial debut lands release date

Mo Abudu's directorial debut lands release date

4 times Cross was the ultimate game master on 'BBNaija All Stars'

4 times Cross was the ultimate game master on 'BBNaija All Stars'

We built 38 sets from scratch for 'The Black Book' - Editi Effiong

We built 38 sets from scratch for 'The Black Book' - Editi Effiong

How Editi Effiong delivered a global hit with 'The Black Book' [Exclusive]

How Editi Effiong delivered a global hit with 'The Black Book' [Exclusive]

BBNaija's Angel debunks rumours tagging her relationship with Soma as PR

BBNaija's Angel debunks rumours tagging her relationship with Soma as PR

Nigerian producer Hitsound kicks off attempt to set new Guinness World Record

Nigerian producer Hitsound kicks off attempt to set new Guinness World Record

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bella Shmurda tells Naira Marley to report himself to the police [meeteverydaypeople]

Bella Shmurda seemingly throws shade at Naira Marley in new tweet

The healthcare facility stresses that he was dead on arrival.

Mohbad did not die in our facility, he was dead on arrival - Hospital

Portable and his new whip [Instagram/Portablebaeby]

Portable flaunts newly acquired whip after crashing previous car

Nigerian reality TV star Angel Smith attests doubles down that her relationship with Soma is real. [Instagram/TheAngelJBSmith]

BBNaija's Angel debunks rumours tagging her relationship with Soma as PR