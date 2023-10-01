Here are 4 celebrities who carry Nigeria's matter on their heads

Here are four celebrities who are vocal about their fight for a better Nigeria:

Falz

From his music to his social media agitations, to setting examples in the streets, Nigeria's 'baby boy' Folarin Falana has quickly become one of the faces of activism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawyer-cum-musician was notably at the forefront of the popular youth-led #ENDSARS protests back in 2020 which was focused on putting an end to the harassment of Nigerian youths by the police.

Falz recently disclosed that his compassion is the driving force behind his activism in Nigeria. When asked if he had any political aspirations, he blatantly affirmed that he has no intentions or interest in venturing into the political sphere.

Even in his music, the rapper consistently highlights the injustices in the nation, clamouring for change. Falz does not take matters concerning Nigeria's progress lightly, most recently during the general elections, he dedicated his social media pages to the enlightenment of the youths on the importance of voting.

Pulse Nigeria

Mr Macaroni

ADVERTISEMENT

Adebowale "Debo" Adedayo, popularly known by his stage name Mr Macaroni, is a comedian and skit maker.

However, he also does not play when it comes to his motherland. Paired with Falz, he was also very active during the #ENDSARS protest in 2020 both online and offline. Like our heroes past, Macaroni has also been brutalised in the fight for a better Nigeria.

During the #occupylekkitollgate movement in February 2021, he and dozens of others were arrested up during their protest and were beaten for flouting COVID-19 precautions.

They were then detained by the police and were not released until there was a public outcry for their immediate release, despite this Macaroni continues to advocate for the Nigeria of his dreams.

Macaroni, like other activists used his platforms to voice for the changes he seeks. He was also very active during the 2023 election period, encouraging voters to be involved in the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Aisha Yesufu

Yesufu is an activist who also carries Nigeria's growth on her head, she has been steadfast in her human rights activism for almost a decade. She always voices her stance on National issues across her social media platforms, vying for changes and improvement where necessary.

She was a co-founder of the #BringBackOurGirls initiative, which raised awareness of the kidnapping of over 200 girls from a secondary school in Chibok, Nigeria by the terrorist organization Boko Haram's 2014.

Yesufu was also highly active during the 2020 ENDSARS protest, and was at the forefront of the movement, mobilising peaceful walks, and granting interviews to shed light on the cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the 2023 elections, she was also actively agitating towards an improvement in youth participation in politics, criticizing government.

Pulse Nigeria

Peter Okoye

One-half of the iconic P-Square duo, Peter Okoye, is also very vocal about his standpoint regarding Nigeria's development. The singer on multiple occasions has joined in the fight for a better Nigeria.

He was most notably vocal during the election season, during that time he was one of, if not the, most outspoken celebrities. He consistently used his platform to spread the word about having a PVC and going out to vote.

ADVERTISEMENT