Police have arrested popular comedian Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, at the Lekki toll gate.

The comedian joined protesters at the the tollgate to express their dissatisfaction with the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry allowing its operator, Lekki Concession Company to reopen the Lekki tollgate.

Adebayo was said to have been arrested after the police told him “we don’t want you here”.

Before the police seized his phone and that of other arrested protesters, the comedian lamented that “Lekki is under military rule” in a live Instagram.

He said, “How did you think the reopening of tollgate is the next line of action? If you didn’t do that today, we won’t have a right to be here.

“It is a disrespect to say that you want to reopen at this tollgate. Are you spitting on the graves of the dead?

“Na military regime we dey? We also have a right to be heard. We have a right to protest peacefully.”

The police had earlier warned youths against the planned #occupylekkitollgate protest at the Lekki tollgate on Saturday.

But the youths vowed to defy the government’s order.

In a bid to prevent the protest, police operatives were deployed to strategic locations on Lagos Island including the Lekki tollgate.