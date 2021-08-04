RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Ozo gets house gift from fans on his birthday

Ozo joins the growing list of reality TV stars who have become landlords in Lagos.

Reality TV star Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu [Instagram/OzoOfficial]

Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Ozo has been gifted with a house by his fans.

The terrace duplex was gifted to the reality TV star by his fans as part of activities to mark his birthday.

The trained economist who turned 28 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, was full of gratitude as the keys to the house were handed over to him.

One of the fans who spoke on behalf of Superions as they are fondly called, prayed before they took a tour in the pricey property.

Ozo isn't the only reality TV star that has received largess from their fans.

It would be recalled that in March, Erica was also gifted with a property.

Reality TV star Erica Nlewedim [Instagram/EricaNlewedim]
Reality TV star Erica Nlewedim [Instagram/EricaNlewedim] Pulse Nigeria

She was also gifted with stocks in some foreign companies.

The reality TV star was gifted with stocks in Tesla, Amazon, United Airlines and Disney worth N4.7M.

From Bam Bam to Tacha, Nengi, Prince, Laycon, Dorathy the list of reality TV stars whose fans have gone out of their way to spoil them with expensive gifts appears to be growing.

