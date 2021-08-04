BBNaija's Ozo gets house gift from fans on his birthday

The terrace duplex was gifted to the reality TV star by his fans as part of activities to mark his birthday.

The trained economist who turned 28 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, was full of gratitude as the keys to the house were handed over to him.

One of the fans who spoke on behalf of Superions as they are fondly called, prayed before they took a tour in the pricey property.

Ozo isn't the only reality TV star that has received largess from their fans.

It would be recalled that in March, Erica was also gifted with a property.

Pulse Nigeria

She was also gifted with stocks in some foreign companies.

The reality TV star was gifted with stocks in Tesla, Amazon, United Airlines and Disney worth N4.7M.